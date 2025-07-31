WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Cigna Group (CI) revealed a profit for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $1.53 billion, or $5.71 per share. This compares with $1.55 billion, or $5.45 per share, last year.
Excluding items, The Cigna Group reported adjusted earnings of $1.93 billion or $7.20 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $7.15 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 11.0% to $67.13 billion from $60.47 billion last year.
The Cigna Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $1.53 Bln. vs. $1.55 Bln. last year. -EPS: $5.71 vs. $5.45 last year. -Revenue: $67.13 Bln vs. $60.47 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $29.60
