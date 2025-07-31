

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Aeon Co., Ltd. (AONNY) Thursday reported reported first quarter loss attributable to owners of the parents, despite higher sales and operating income, compared to profit a year ago.



Looking ahead, the company expects revenue and earnings for fiscal 2026 to increase and plans to conduct a stock split at a ratio of 3 shares for every 1 common share, effective September 1, 2025.



The Japanese supermarket and merchandise operator reported loss attributable to the parent of 6.570 billion yen, compared to profit of 3.348 billion yen last year.



On a pre-tax basis, earnings were 39.232 billion, down from 40.096 billion in the previous year.



Revenue for the first quarter increased to $2.231 trillion, from $2.130 trillion last year.



Looking ahead to fiscal year ending February 28, 2026, the company expects 47.2 percent increase in profit attributable to owners of the parent of 40 billion yen or 15.49 yen per share. The company said the outlook reflects the impact of this stock split and without considering the stock split, earnings per share would be 46.46 yen.



Operating revenue is expected to increase 3.6 percent to 10.500 trillion yen.



