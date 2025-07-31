

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Tsusho Corporation (9TO.F), a general trading and project management company, Thursday reported profit before taxes of 145.071 billion yen for the first quarter, higher than 136.2 billion yen in the same quarter a year go.



Operating profit increased 6.3% to 126.595 billion yen from 119.066 billion yen in the prior year.



Net profit was 98.344 billion yen or 93.16 yen per share, up from 95.829 billion yen or 90.78 yen per share last year.



Revenue for the quarter grew 2.1% to 2,593.820 billion yen from 2,541.473 billion yen in the previous year.



For the full year, the company expects net income to decline 6.2% to 340 billion yen, with basic EPS of 322.07 yen.



