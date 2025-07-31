

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PG&E (PCG) said it is updating full year 2025 GAAP earnings guidance to the range of $1.26 to $1.32 per share, from the prior guidance range of $1.29 to $1.35. PG&E reaffirmed guidance for full year 2025 non-GAAP core earnings of $1.48 to $1.52 per share.



Second quarter income for shareholders was $521 million, compared with $520 million, prior year. GAAP earnings were $0.24 per share compared to earnings of $0.24 per share, last year. Non-GAAP core earnings were $0.31, flat with prior year. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenue fell 1.5% to $5.90 billion from $5.99 billion last year.



