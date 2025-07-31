

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Borg Warner Inc. (BWA) announced a profit for second quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $224 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $303 million, or $1.34 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Borg Warner Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.21 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.0% to $3.638 billion from $3.603 billion last year.



Borg Warner Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $224 Mln. vs. $303 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.03 vs. $1.34 last year. -Revenue: $3.638 Bln vs. $3.603 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News