

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teleflex Inc (TFX) released a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $122.58 million, or $2.77 per share. This compares with $80.04 million, or $1.69 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Teleflex Inc reported adjusted earnings of $190.1 million or $3.73 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.37 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.2% to $780.89 million from $749.69 million last year.



Teleflex Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $13.90 - $14.30



