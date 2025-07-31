

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) released earnings for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $229.25 million, or $1.52 per share. This compares with $188.16 million, or $1.26 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Quanta Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $373.61 million or $2.48 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.44 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 21.1% to $6.77 billion from $5.59 billion last year.



Quanta Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $229.25 Mln. vs. $188.16 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.52 vs. $1.26 last year. -Revenue: $6.77 Bln vs. $5.59 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.28 - $10.88 Full year revenue guidance: $27.4 - $27.9 Bln



