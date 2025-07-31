

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, specialty medical devices provider Teleflex, Inc. (TFX) raised its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2025.



For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings from continuing operations in a range of $6.73 to $7.13 per share and adjusted earnings from continuing operations in a range of $13.90 and $14.30 per share on revenue growth of 9 to 10 percent, with constant currency adjusted revenue growth of 7.70 to 8.70 percent.



On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $13.39 per share on revenue growth of 2.94 percent to $3.14 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Previously, the company expected earnings from continuing operations in the range of $6.51 to $6.91 per share and adjusted earnings from continuing operations in a range of $13.20 and $13.60 per share on revenue growth of 1.28 to 2.28 percent, with constant currency adjusted revenue growth of 1 to 2 percent.



The company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share of common stock, payable September 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2025.



