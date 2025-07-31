

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), Thursday announced topline results from SURPASS-CVOT, evaluating the efficacy and safety of Mounjaro compared with Trulicity in adults with type 2 diabetes and established atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.



The randomized, double-blind, parallel group Phase 3 trial showed that Mounjaro achieved the primary objective by demonstrating a non-inferior rate of major adverse cardiovascular events.



Additionally, Mounjaro showed improvements on key measures of A1C, weight, renal function and all-cause mortality.



Kenneth Custer, executive vice president and president, Lilly Cardiometabolic Health, commented, 'These findings strengthen the case for Mounjaro as a potential front-line treatment for people with type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.'



The company plans to submit these data to global regulatory authorities by the end of 2025.



In the pre-market hours, LLY is trading at $750.86, down 1.48 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



