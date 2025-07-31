The Law Debenture Corporation (LWDB) delivered a very strong performance in the six months to 30 June 2025 (H125), building on its already strong long-term track record. The share price total return of 14.2% was 5.1pp ahead of the benchmark, while the professional services business (IPS) grew revenues, earnings and operational fair value. The Q1 DPS was 4.7% ahead of last year. The prospects for continued growth in IPS look good, and the portfolio managers remain positive about the prospects for the mostly (89%) UK investment portfolio.

