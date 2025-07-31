

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Masco Corp. (MAS) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $270 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $258 million, or $1.17 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Masco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $274 million or $1.30 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.9% to $2.05 billion from $2.09 billion last year.



Masco Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $270 Mln. vs. $258 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.28 vs. $1.17 last year. -Revenue: $2.05 Bln vs. $2.09 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.90 - $4.10



