

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) reported a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $152 million, or $3.86 per share. This compares with $173 million, or $4.38 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.43 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.5% to $3.082 billion from $2.977 billion last year.



Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



HII was up by 3.61% at $267.75 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.



