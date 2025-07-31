

DEERFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Baxter International Inc. (BAX):



Earnings: $91 million in Q2 vs. -$314 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.18 in Q2 vs. -$0.61 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Baxter International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $276 million or $0.54 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.61 per share Revenue: $2.81 billion in Q2 vs. $2.69 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.58 - $0.62 Full year EPS guidance: $2.42 - $2.52



