West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2025) - Millennial Potash Corp. (TSXV: MLP) (OTCQB: MLPNF) (FSE: X0D) ("MLP", "Millennial" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its private placement (the "Private Placement") of units (the "Units") comprised of one common share of the Company (the "Shares") and one-half share purchase warrant (each warrant being a "Warrant" or the "Warrants"). Each of the Warrants issued are exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance at a price of CDN$2.20 per Share. The Private Placement was first announced on July 21, 2025, and amended to increase its size on July 24, 2025.

The Private Placement consisted of 5,928,310 units at a price of $1.55 for proceeds of $9,188,880.

Commissions on the Private Placement totalling CDN$477,846.65 were paid in connection with non-insider Units of the Private Placement.

The Shares in the Units, and any Shares issued by way of exercise of Warrants, are subject to a four month hold period expiring on November 29, 2025.

Proceeds of the Private Placement are to be used to fund exploration and development activities on the Company's Banio Potash Project and for general working capital purposes.

Early Warning

This Early Warning section of this news release is jointly issued by the Quaternary Group Ltd. (the "Acquiror") and the Company as required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues and is issued in connection with the acquisition below of ownership of securities of the Company by The Quaternary Group Ltd. (the "Acquiror").

The Acquiror acquired 1,290,323 Units (comprised of 1,290,323 Shares and 645,162 Warrants) of the Private Placement.

Prior to the closing of the Private Placement, the Acquiror owned 24,801,733 common shares and 8,666,667 share purchase warrants, representing approximately 24.81% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and 30.81% of the outstanding common shares assuming exercise of all of the Acquiror's share purchase warrants but not of any other outstanding share purchase warrants.

The Acquiror now holds a total of 26,092,056 common shares and 9,311,829 share purchase warrants (of which 645,162 Warrants were acquired in the Private Placement) representing approximately 24.64% of the outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis and 30.73% of the outstanding common shares assuming exercise of all of the Acquiror's share purchase warrants including the Warrants but not of any other outstanding share purchase warrants.

The Shares and Warrants are held by the Acquiror for investment purposes. The Acquiror currently has no plans or intentions that relate to or would result in any of the items listed in items 5(a) to 5(k) of the Early Warning Report. However, depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, trading prices of the Company's securities, the Company's business, financial condition and prospects and/or other relevant factors, the Acquiror may develop such plans or intentions in the future and, at such time, may from time to time acquire additional securities, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities or may continue to hold the Shares or other securities of the Company.

A copy of the Early Warning Report to be filed by the Acquiror in connection with the acquisition above will be available on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

MILLENNIAL POTASH CORP.

"Farhad Abasov"

Chair of the Board of Directors

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This document may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan" or "planned", "forecast", "intend", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to future prices of commodities, accuracy of mineral or resource exploration activity, reserves or resources, regulatory or government requirements or approvals including approvals of title and mining rights or licenses and environmental (including land or water use), local community or indigenous community approvals, the reliability of third party information, continued access to mineral properties or infrastructure, changes in laws, rules and regulations in Gabon or any other jurisdiction which may impact upon the Company or its properties or the commercial exploitation of those properties, currency risks including the exchange rate of USD$ for Cdn$ or CFA or other currencies, fluctuations in the market for potash or potash related products, changes in exploration costs and government royalties, export policies or taxes in Gabon or any other jurisdiction and other factors or information. The Company's current plans, expectations and intentions with respect to development of its business and of the Banio Potash Project may be impacted by economic uncertainties arising out of any pandemic or by the impact of current financial and other market conditions on its ability to secure further financing or funding of the Banio Potash Project. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, environmental and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

