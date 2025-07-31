

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $321 million, or $2.43 per share. This compares with $308 million, or $2.33 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Vulcan Materials Co. reported adjusted earnings of $2.45 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.52 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.4% to $2.102 billion from $2.014 billion last year.



Vulcan Materials Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $321 Mln. vs. $308 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.43 vs. $2.33 last year. -Revenue: $2.102 Bln vs. $2.014 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News