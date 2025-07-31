

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area unemployment rate remained stable in June despite slowing economic growth and challenging global trade situation, official data revealed on Thursday.



The jobless rate came in at seasonally adjusted 6.2 percent, the same rate as seen in May and down from 6.4 percent in the same period last year, Eurostat said Thursday.



The number of people out of work decreased by 62,000 from May and fell 293,000 from the last year. About 10.7 million people were unemployed in June.



The youth unemployment rate continued to remain elevated in June. The jobless rate among people aged below 25 was 14.1 percent, down from 14.3 percent in the previous month.



The overall unemployment rate in the EU27 was stable in June, at 5.9 percent but it was below 6.0 percent posted in June 2024.



Even though economic growth slowed again in the second quarter and uncertainty remained high, the labour market continued to show resilience, ING economist Bert Colijn said.



The economist said low unemployment dampens the impact of economic uncertainty on domestic demand, which contributes to the view that economic growth will continue in the coming quarters.



Among big-four economies, Spain had the highest unemployment rate in June. The jobless rate was 10.4 percent, down from 10.6 percent in May.



France's unemployment rate was 7.0 percent, the same as in May. In Italy, the rate fell to 6.3 percent from 6.5 percent. Meanwhile, Germany's jobless rate remained at 3.7 percent.



