

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC (BLDR) revealed earnings for second quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $185.03 million, or $1.66 per share. This compares with $344.09 million, or $2.87 per share, last year.



Excluding items, BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC reported adjusted earnings of $264.3 million or $2.38 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.34 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 5.2% to $4.23 billion from $4.46 billion last year.



BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $185.03 Mln. vs. $344.09 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.66 vs. $2.87 last year. -Revenue: $4.23 Bln vs. $4.46 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $14.8 - $15.6 Bln



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News