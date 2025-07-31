

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - A 26 percent rise has been reported in Shiga toxin-producing E-coli infections in England in 2024 when compared to 2023, according to the latest UK Health Security Agency annual data.



Overall, 2,544 culture-confirmed cases of STEC were reported in England during 2024 - an increase of 26.1 percent compared to 2023. These included 564 cases of STEC serotype O157 and 1,980 cases of other STEC serotypes.



Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli, or STEC, are bacteria that can cause gastroenteritis, with symptoms ranging from mild to bloody diarrhea, stomach cramps, vomiting and dehydration. In severe cases, they can cause haemolytic uraemic syndrome - a serious, life-threatening condition that predominantly affects the kidneys. STEC bacteria are spread through contact with animals or their faeces, consuming contaminated food or water, and from person to person.



The highest incidence of STEC cases in 2024 was in children aged 1 to 4 years, UK Health Security Agency said in a press release. The higher incidence of confirmed STEC cases in children aged 1 to 4 years may be explained by a combination of factors such as less time to build immunity to infection, less developed hygiene practices, a greater likelihood of parents seeking healthcare when young children are symptomatic, and potential exposure to risk factors such as contact with farm animals, particularly at petting farms.



Travel related cases increased by 60.5 percent from 114 in 2023 to 183 in 2024. This increase may reflect changes in international travel patterns or improved ascertainment of travel history during investigations, although the underlying reasons remain uncertain.



Dr Gauri Godbole, Deputy Director, Gastrointestinal infections, Food Safety and One Health at UKHSA, said, 'STEC cases rose by around a quarter in 2024. While this rise is partly due to one foodborne outbreak, we have been seeing STEC cases gradually increase since 2022 and therefore it's important for people to take steps to prevent infection'.



