Pleasant Valley Corporation Forms Strategic Partnership With Major Facility Management Provider, Dexterra Group, to Expand Services Across North America

MEDINA, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / Pleasant Valley Corporation (PVC)-a leading U.S. facility, construction and real estate services provider headquartered in Medina, Ohio-has formed a strategic partnership with Canadian facility management company, Dexterra Group Inc. (TSX:DXT). Through a minority equity investment in PVC, Dexterra is positioned to expand service capabilities and geographic reach across North America.

For PVC, the partnership with Dexterra represents a complementary match. Dexterra's strength in self-performing maintenance and extensive background in both public and private sector support services, including complex contracts like public-private partnerships (P3), will be a significant benefit to PVC clients.

PVC's distributed service model, which incorporates a proprietary facility management technology, PVC Connect, along with its quality vendor network and service to long-standing client relationships that include Fortune 500 companies, will add significant scale and layers of capabilities to the partnership across North America.

Both companies will benefit from shared industry knowledge, greater resources, and strategic alignment-enhancing services for clients and creating new growth opportunities for employees.

Founded in 1976 by co-CEOs Barbara and Gino Faciana, PVC offers a full range of facility services, including integrated facility management. The company employs over 300, including a leadership team that is led by the Faciana's four children and their spouses. PVC anticipates no changes to its leadership, shareholders or staff throughout the partnership. Dexterra, a publicly traded company, employs more than 9,000 who deliver support services for the management and operation of infrastructure across Canada and the U.S.

"This partnership with Dexterra will allow us to add a range of resources, expand our technological platform, grow our service offerings for our customers, and scale faster than we could on our own," said Gino Faciana.

Co-CEO Barbara Faciana added, "The upside is that this creates benefits for everyone involved. It enhances our service offerings without disrupting existing customer relationships or agreements, while also creating new opportunities for our employees to grow and collaborate with the Dexterra team."

"We are excited to announce our investment in PVC," said Mark Becker, Chief Executive Officer, Dexterra Group. "PVC's reputation, culture, and values align very well with Dexterra. Their capabilities and market focus both complement and build our U.S.-based platform supporting long-term profitable growth. The Faciana family will continue to manage the business, and we are looking forward to a long and successful working relationship."

Information about PVC is available at PleasantValleyCorporation.com. Details about Dexterra are available at Dexterra.com.

About Pleasant Valley Corporation:

Pleasant Valley Corporation was founded in 1976 to provide facility management, construction and real estate services across the U.S.

About Dexterra Group Inc.:

Powered by people, Dexterra brings best-in-class regional expertise to every challenge and delivers innovative solutions, giving clients confidence in their day-to-day operations. Dexterra employs more than 9,000 people, delivering a range of support services for the management and operation of infrastructure across Canada and the U.S. Activities include a comprehensive range of integrated facilities management services, industry-leading workforce accommodation solutions, and other support services for diverse clients in the public and private sectors.

