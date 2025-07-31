Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2025) - Dexterra Group Inc. (TSX: DXT) ("Dexterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of David Lambert as President, Dexterra USA.

David brings deep industry expertise and a strong track record of operational excellence. He will play a critical role in shaping and executing the Company's U.S. strategy including recent acquisitions as we continue to grow our Integrated Facility Management ("IFM") market access, capabilities, and presence.

Before joining Dexterra, David most recently served as President, IFM & Trades at Vixxo, a prominent U.S. facility management provider. Over his 20-year executive career, he has also held senior leadership roles focused on growth and transformation at global consulting and technology firms, including Accenture, IBM, and Cognizant. David holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has completed executive education at Harvard Business School and Wharton.

"We are thrilled to welcome David to Dexterra," said Mark Becker, Chief Executive Officer. "His leadership and experience will be instrumental as we scale our IFM operating platform across the U.S."

"I'm excited to join Dexterra at such a pivotal stage," said David Lambert. "I look forward to driving growth and profitability, enhancing operational capabilities, and building a strong foundation for long-term success"

About Dexterra

Dexterra employs more than 9,000 people, delivering a range of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure across Canada and the U.S.

Powered by people, Dexterra brings best-in-class regional expertise to every challenge and delivers innovative solutions, giving clients confidence in their day-to-day operations. Activities include a comprehensive range of integrated facilities management services, industry-leading workforce accommodation solutions, and other support services for diverse clients in the public and private sectors.

