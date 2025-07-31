

BATTLE CREEK (dpa-AFX) - Kellanova (K) announced a profit for second quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $299 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $344 million, or $1.00 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Kellanova reported adjusted earnings of $0.94 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.3% to $3.203 billion from $3.192 billion last year.



Kellanova earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



