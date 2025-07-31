

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Roblox Corp (RBLX) reported Loss for its second quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at -$278.38 million, or -$0.41 per share. This compares with -$205.88 million, or -$0.32 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.36 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 21.3% to $1.08 billion from $0.89 billion last year.



Roblox Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: -$278.38 Mln. vs. -$205.88 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.41 vs. -$0.32 last year. -Revenue: $1.08 Bln vs. $0.89 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.110 - $1.160 Bln Full year revenue guidance: $4.390 - $4.490 Bln



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News