

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A closely watched report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed consumer prices in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of June.



The Commerce Department said its personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose by 0.3 percent in June after inching up by an upwardly revised 0.2 percent in May.



Economists had expected the index to climb by 0.3 percent compared to the 0.1 percent uptick originally reported for the previous month.



The annual rate of growth by the PCE price index accelerated to 2.6 percent in June from an upwardly revised 2.4 percent in May.



Economists had expected the annual rate of growth by the index to accelerate to 2.5 percent from the 2.3 percent originally reported for the previous month.



The report said the core PCE price index, which excludes food and energy prices, also rose by 0.3 percent in June after edging up by 0.2 percent in May. The increase matched economist estimates.



The annual rate of growth by the core PCE price index for June came in at 2.8 percent, unchanged from an upwardly revised reading for May.



Economists had expected annual rate of growth by the core PCE price index to come in unchanged compared to the 2.7 percent originally reported for the previous month.



The Federal Reserve's preferred readings on consumer price inflation were included in the Commerce Department's report on personal income and spending.



The report said personal income rose by 0.3 percent in June after falling by 0.4 percent in May, while personal spending also increased by 0.3 percent in June after coming in flat in May.



