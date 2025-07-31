Leading AI-powered Singularity® Platform is now certified in Spanish National Cryptologic Center (CCN) STIC Products and Services Catalog (CPSTIC)

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) today announced that the Singularity® Platform is now certified in the Spanish National Cryptologic Center (CCN) STIC Products and Services Catalog (CPSTIC) at the 'high' level. SentinelOne is one of the only modern AI-powered security platform products with the highest achievable level of accreditation possible. This new designation is for both the antivirus/endpoint protection platform (EPP) and endpoint detection and response (EDR) categories, and is the latest in a series of impactful government certifications for SentinelOne, which opens the door for the cybersecurity leader to securely protect the most sensitive unclassified IT assets across the Spanish Government.

The Spanish CPSTIC qualification comes on the tails of SentinelOne achieving FedRAMP-High Authorization for Purple AI, CNAPP and Hyperautomation solutions, the first for a cybersecurity AI analyst to be High Authorized, as well as a first for a unified platform that delivers full EDR, SIEM, and CNAPP capabilities. SentinelOne's Singularity® Platform also achieved "Protected" IRAP status, ensuring the platform is aligned with Australian government cybersecurity standards.

The CPSTIC facilitates the acquisition of reliable security products and services for deployment in information and communications technology (ICT) systems under the (Spanish) National Security Framework (ENS) or systems that handle Classified Information by public administration bodies or private entities that provide services to them. The ENS (Royal Decree 951/2015 of 23rd of October) has established three levels of security (low, medium and high) for all IT products used in public administration. By ranking as a high-level product, the SentinelOne Singularity® Platform can be used by government agencies and public organizations in Spain, as well as service providers on which Spanish public services depend.

"Earning the highest-level certification from the Spanish National Cryptologic Center is a powerful validation of our commitment to delivering trusted, AI-powered cybersecurity to the public administration in Spain," said Carlos Payés, Senior Manager, Solutions Engineering,SentinelOne. "This recognition enables us to better serve the Spanish public sector, providing agencies and their partners with the autonomous, unified protection they need to defend against today's most sophisticated threats."

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a leading AI-powered cybersecurity platform. Built on the first unified Data Lake, SentinelOne empowers the world to run securely by creating intelligent, data-driven systems that think for themselves, stay ahead of complexity and risk, and evolve on their own. Leading organizations-including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments- trust SentinelOne to Secure Tomorrow. Learn more at sentinelone.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250731458039/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Regan Schiappa

Sr. Public Relations Manager

press@sentinelone.com