Finastra Celebrates 150 Years of Cheques Innovation and Impact

Milestone event in Markham honors the legacy, people, and business that helped build Canada's financial infrastructure

MARKHAM, ON, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra, a global provider of financial services software, marked a remarkable milestone - 150 years of its Cheques business - during a commemorative event at its Markham facility on July 23. The celebration brought together generations of employees, company leaders, and honored guests to reflect on a legacy of trust, resilience, and innovation that continues to shape Canada's financial landscape.

From its roots as a small bookbinding firm in 1875 to its current role as a trusted provider of critical financial infrastructure, Finastra's Cheques business has stood the test of time. The afternoon program, hosted by Richard Clark, VP and Head of Cheques, highlighted the journey - one defined by constant reinvention, industry leadership, and the unwavering dedication of its people.

"This milestone is more than a celebration of history - it's a tribute to the ingenuity and grit of our teams across generations," said Clark. "From hand-bound cheques to modern-day automation, we've never stopped evolving to meet the needs of our partners and customers."

Guests enjoyed a behind-the-scenes tour of the cheque plant, tracing its evolution across decades. A curated exhibit of historical artifacts - ranging from antique printing presses and rare financial documents to insurance records from the 1904 Great Fire of Toronto - offered a tangible look into the company's storied past. The event also honored the legacy of the Henderson family, founders of the original Davis & Henderson company, as well as a current employee celebrating 50 years of service.

Carissa Kell, Chief Financial Officer at Finastra, delivered remarks underscoring the enduring importance of the Cheques business in today's digital age. Throughout the afternoon, attendees heard stories of survival and reinvention - from the company's recovery after the Great Fire of Toronto, to the Canadian-first deployment of Magnetic Character Recognition encoding in 1961, which transformed cheque processing.

Founded in 1875 as Davis & Henderson, the company began as a bookbinding and general printing business, forging early partnerships with Canada's leading banks. The Cheques division quickly became a cornerstone of the business, synonymous with reliability and financial security. Through strategic acquisitions in the 1980s, D+H cemented its position as the Canadian market leader in cheque supply services. The spirit of reinvention led to key fintech investments through 2017, transformations that ultimately gave rise to Finastra's now global presence.

Reflecting on the company's history, Kell noted, "The vision, expertise, and hard work of our Cheques team over the past century and a half has given Finastra an incredible legacy. This legacy continues to inspire us as we innovate and evolve to deliver value for our customers, partners, and communities for years to come."

finastra.com

About Finastra

Finastra is a global provider of financial services software applications across Lending, Payments, Treasury and Capital Markets, and Universal (retail and digital) Banking. Committed to unlocking the potential of people, businesses and communities everywhere, its vision is to accelerate the future of finance through technology and collaboration, and its pioneering approach is why it is trusted by ~8,100 financial institutions, including 45 of the world's top 50 banks. For more information, visit finastra.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2741192/Finastra.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/finastra-celebrates-150-years-of-cheques-innovation-and-impact-302517561.html