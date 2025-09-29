Finastra Unveils Intelligent Routing Module at Sibos 2025

New solution drives efficiency in payments processing and enables improved customer experience for banks and financial institutions

FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra, a global leader in financial services software, today announced its Intelligent Routing Module at Sibos 2025. The new solution brings intelligent, data-driven payment routing to banks and financial institutions, enabling them to process transactions faster, at lower cost, and with upwards of 95% straight-through processing rate, driving better outcomes for both banks and their customers.

The Intelligent Routing Module is designed to work as a standalone capability as part of broader payment orchestration, or as part of Finastra's Global PAYPlus. It uses advanced algorithms to select the most efficient payment rails in real time. The system factors in costs, speed, payment scheme options, and regulatory requirements to ensure each transaction takes the optimal path, across mass payments, instant payments, and high-value; or optimal correspondent banking chain options within high-value cross-border payments.

"Payments are the lifeblood of banking, and speed, cost, and transparency matter more than ever," said Radha Suvarna, Chief Product Officer, Payments at Finastra. "Our Intelligent Routing Module delivers on all three - giving banks the intelligence to route payments for maximum efficiency while meeting customers' expectations for fast, seamless service. This is another example of our commitment to delivering optionality to our bank customers that would want to bring payment routing upstream within the overall orchestration to deliver efficient and customer-centric value propositions, and drive differentiation and innovation."

Leveraging decades of deep expertise in processing trillions of dollars of transactions daily for some of the world's largest banks, the Intelligent Routing Module is available within Finastra Global PAYPlus - or as a standalone, system-agnostic modular package. Powered by microservices and open APIs, the solution allows banks to more efficiently validate clearing memberships, determine optimal payment routes, and build efficient cross-border correspondent chains.

The open architecture means the solution can be embedded into payment initiation channels, order management systems, orchestration systems or payment engines, delivering rapid ROI and reducing risks of large-scale transformation or replacements.

Gareth Lodge, Principal Analyst at Celent added, "In today's competitive environment, payments are no longer just about price - they're about choice, visibility and customer experience. Smart routing offers a significant competitive advantage, and microservices like this are essential to the modernization of payment systems, enabling efficiency, transparency, and greater client satisfaction."

By combining an API-first approach with configurable business rules and AI-driven intelligence, Finastra's Global Payments Framework helps financial institutions deliver differentiated customer experiences with flexibility, speed and minimal customization.

Learn about the Finastra Intelligent Routing module at Sibos on stand H036. Click here to see the company's full suite of payments solutions.

About Finastra

Finastra is a global leader in financial services software, trusted by 8,000+ customers - including 45 of the world's top 50 banks - in over 130 countries. With expertise in Lending, Payments, Universal Banking, and Treasury & Capital Markets, we deliver reliable, scalable, mission-critical solutions such as Loan IQ, LaserPro, Trade Innovation, Essence, Global PAYplus, Payments To Go, and Financial Messaging. Backed by Vista Equity Partners, we co-innovate with customers to build modern technology that helps financial institutions grow with confidence. Visit www.finastra.com or follow Finastra on LinkedIn.

