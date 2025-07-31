

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Medical Properties Trust (MPW):



Earnings: -$98.36 million in Q2 vs. -$320.64 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.16 in Q2 vs. -$0.54 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Medical Properties Trust reported adjusted earnings of $81.36 million or $0.14 per share for the period.



Revenue: $240.36 million in Q2 vs. $266.56 million in the same period last year.



