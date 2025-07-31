

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - While announcing second-quarter financial results, Cameco Corp. (CCJ), Thursday revealed its plan to reshuffle executive ranks, effective September 1, 2025.



The company stated that Heidi Shockey will be appointed senior vice-president and chief financial officer, and Grant Isaac will be appointed president and chief operating officer.



Meanwhile, Tim Gitzel will continue in his role as chief executive officer.



In the pre-market hours, CCJ is trading at $79.52, up 2.29 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



