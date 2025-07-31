Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.07.2025
Der KI-Energiekollaps: Uran auf kritischem Kurs - und Foremost Clean Energy entflammt den Markt
WKN: A1JUDY | ISIN: US5949603048 | Ticker-Symbol: MVIN
Tradegate
31.07.25 | 15:54
1,000 Euro
+3,38 % +0,033
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
31.07.2025 15:26 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MicroVision, Inc: MicroVision To Announce Second Quarter 2025 Results on August 7, 2025

REDMOND, WA / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a technology pioneer delivering advanced perception solutions in autonomy and mobility, today announces that it will report its second quarter 2025 results on Thursday, August 7, 2025 after the market close.

The Company will subsequently hold a conference call and webcast, consisting of prepared remarks by management and a question-and-answer session at 1:30 PM PT/4:30 PM ET on Thursday, August 7, 2025 to discuss the financial results and provide a business update. Analysts and investors may pose questions for management during the live webcast on August 7, 2025 and may submit questions HERE in advance of the conference call.

The live webcast and slide presentation can be accessed on the Company's Investor Relations website under the Events tab HERE. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is at the forefront of driving the global adoption of innovative perception solutions, with the goal of making mobility and autonomy safer. Our engineering excellence, based in Redmond, Washington and Hamburg, Germany, enables us to develop and supply integrated lidar hardware and perception software solutions. Our proprietary technologies enhance safety and automation across various industrial applications, including robotics, automated warehouses, and agriculture, and are instrumental in the development of autonomous systems. MicroVision's core technology, initially developed for the automotive industry, continues to accelerate advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving. Building on our history of providing technology to the military segment, our target offerings include semi- and fully autonomous airborne and terrestrial sensor systems. With our solid-state lidar technologies, encompassing MEMS-based long-range lidar and flash-based short-range lidar, integrated with our onboard perception software, MicroVision possesses the expertise to deliver safe mobility at the speed of life.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/microvision/.

MicroVision, MAVIN, MOVIA, and MOSAIK are trademarks of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contact
Jeff Christensen
Darrow Associates Investor Relations
MVIS@darrowir.com

Media Contact
Marketing@MicroVision.com

SOURCE: MicroVision, Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/microvision-to-announce-second-quarter-2025-results-on-august-7-2025-1054615

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
