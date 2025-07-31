Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2025) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV: TBIX) ("TrustBIX" or the "Company") announces the appointments of Chair of the Board and Chair of the Audit Committee.

The Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Nathaniel M. Mison as Chair of the Board. Mr. Mison has served as an independent director of TrustBIX since April 14, 2023. He succeeds Mr. Edward (Ted) Power, who has served as Chair since September 1, 2019, and as a director of the Company since April 15, 2019.

Mr. Mison is a Founding Partner of Diplomat Consulting, a firm focused on relationship management, strategic thinking and execution through advocacy, which won the Small Business Award at the Alberta Business Awards of Distinction in June 2025. He has been instrumental in shaping regulatory frameworks in emerging sectors and previously led Mison & Associates, an executive counsel and public affairs company, advising clients like Northlands, DynaLife, and Alberta Pork. He is active in national and provincial chambers of commerce and holds a B.A. in Political Science and Philosophy from the University of Alberta.

"I am excited to further invest in and support the Company as Chair of the Board and to be a part of such a capable and dedicated executive management team. I would like to thank Mr. Power for his guidance and dedication over the years as Chair of the Board and Chair of the Audit Committee, which have been instrumental to the Company's development," said Mr. Nathaniel M. Mison, Chair of the Board. "I believe the issues of food security and domestic food production are increasingly pressing issues and that TrustBIX is uniquely positioned to help build sustainable agriculture systems. I look forward to strengthening and expanding our Board to support this important mission."

The Company also announces that Mr. Lap Shing (Andrew) Kao has been appointed as Chair of the Audit Committee, succeeding Mr. Power, who held the position since November 13, 2023. Mr. Kao previously served as Chair of the Audit Committee from May 20, 2022, to April 14, 2023, and has been a director of the Company since November 20, 2020.

Mr. Kao is the CFO of Hanbo Enterprises Limited, an apparel supply chain management company. In 2014, he managed the IPO project of Hanbo group, which successfully listed on the mainboard of the Hong Kong Exchange. He is also a founder and major investor of InnoBlock Technology, a startup providing blockchain solutions in supply chain traceability, ESG reporting and consulting, and customer loyalty programs. Mr. Kao has been working in the auditing and accounting profession for more than twenty years and holds professional accounting and finance designations.

Mr. Power remains a director of TrustBIX, and the Company sincerely thanks him for his leadership and significant contributions, including guiding the Company through key phases of transformation.

About TrustBIX (TSXV: TBIX)

TrustBIX is an agricultural technology company providing Gate to Plate® solutions to create a world where we trust more, waste less, and reward sustainable practices. Our award-winning technologies offer practical tools trusted by local and international agri-food organizations.

www.TrustBIX.com

