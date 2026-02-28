Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2026) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV: TBIX) ("TrustBIX" or the "Company") announced today financial results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2025, and the related Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A").

For the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, the Company reported results from continuing operations of:

Net loss and comprehensive loss of $104,214, improved by $59,265 (36.3%) from $163,479 in Q1 2025;

Operating expenses of $101,411, improved $30,783 (23.3%) from $132,194 in Q1 2025; and

Cash used in operating activities of $20,572, improved $23,230 (53.01%) from $43,802 in Q1 2025.

During the three months ended December 31, 2025, the Company classified its ViewTrak Technologies Inc. ("ViewTrak") segment as a discontinued operation, and the comparative figures have been re-presented to show the discontinued operation separately from continuing operations. Net income and comprehensive income from discontinued operations was $166,555, as compared to a net loss and comprehensive loss from discontinued operations of $22,754 in Q1 2025.

"TrustBIX continues to make changes including focusing on controlling costs and strengthening our operations. The recently announced Letters of Intent on February 10, 2026, and February 24, 2026, mark an important step in supporting our Alberta Food Security Inc. business to expand its capabilities in serving agricultural businesses and are expected to help drive future growth," said Hubert Lau, Chief Executive Officer of TrustBIX.

The Company's financial results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2025, and the related MD&A, have been filed and are available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca.

About TrustBIX (TSXV: TBIX)

TrustBIX is an agricultural technology company providing Gate to Plate solutions to create a world where we trust more, waste less, and reward sustainable practices.

www.TrustBIX.com

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking information and reflects the Company's present assumptions regarding future events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance, and/or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "propose", "anticipate", "believe", "forecast", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions used by any of the Company's management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's internal projections, expectations, future growth, performance and business prospects and opportunities and are based on information currently available to the Company. Since they relate to the Company's current views with respect to future events, they are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments except as required by applicable securities legislation, regulations or policies.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

