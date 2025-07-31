Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.07.2025
Der KI-Energiekollaps: Uran auf kritischem Kurs - und Foremost Clean Energy entflammt den Markt
WKN: A3DTNN | ISIN: US46982L1089 | Ticker-Symbol: Z0Y
Tradegate
30.07.25 | 18:04
123,00 Euro
-0,81 % -1,00
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
PR Newswire
31.07.2025 12:45 Uhr
Jacobs Declares Quarterly Dividend

DALLAS, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Jacobs (NYSE:J) has declared a quarterly cash dividend payable to shareholders in the amount of $0.32 per share of Jacobs common stock. This dividend will be paid on Sept. 19, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 22, 2025.

About Jacobs

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With approximately $12 billion in annual revenue and a talent force of almost 45,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

For additional information contact:

Investors:
Bert Subin
[email protected]

Media:
Louise White, 469.724.0810
[email protected]

SOURCE Jacobs

© 2025 PR Newswire
