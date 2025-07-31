Fresenius Medical Care Holdings, Inc.: Fresenius Medical Care's Third-Party Clinical Research Organization Frenova Announces Strategic Collaboration Advancing Genomics-Driven, Precision Kidney Disease Care

Frenova and Nephronomics, a renal precision company co-founded by Fresenius Medical Care, initiate collaboration with GENEWIZ by Azenta Life Sciences

Provides vital insights through sophisticated genomic sequencing and analysis of Frenova's My Reason® genomic and clinical data registry

Paves way for advances in precision kidney disease care, novel therapies, and diagnostics

BAD HOMBURG, Germany, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Medical Care today announced that Frenova, the company's third-party clinical research organization, along with Nephronomics, a renal precision medicine company, and GENEWIZ by Azenta Life Sciences, have entered a collaboration to advance the genomic analysis efforts for Frenova's transformative My Reason® genomics research program. This strategic collaboration aims to leverage cutting-edge technologies to better understand kidney, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases while driving advancements in precision medicine for patients worldwide.

Genomics-driven medicine, also known as personalized medicine or precision medicine, uses an individual's genetic information, specifically their genome, to guide medical decisions. This approach uses genomic analysis to understand a patient's unique biological makeup, enabling more targeted and effective treatments, diagnostics, and preventative strategies.

"Kidney disease affects each individual differently, shaped by their unique biology and genetic makeup," said Frank Maddux , M.D., Global Chief Medical Officer and member of the Management Board at Fresenius Medical Care AG. "These differences influence not only how the disease manifests, but also which treatments and therapies are most effective. By harnessing advanced genetic and molecular insights, we can transform kidney care-making it more personalized, precise, and responsive to each patient's distinct needs. This collaboration paves the way for innovative diagnostics and therapies, enabling truly individualized clinical interventions and redefining what it means to be patient centric."

Frenova's My Reason® genomics research program is a kidney-focused data registry composed of genomic and clinical patient data designed to uncover insights into the genetic mechanisms underlying kidney disease. To date, more than 35,000 participants have been registered in the program and provided biospecimens, with a goal of reaching 50,000 participants over the next two years. The collaboration provides the analysis and gene sequencing necessary to extract the data's rich insights.

"This large-scale whole genome sequencing initiative marks a pivotal milestone in our journey to build the most comprehensive genotype-phenotype database for patients with cardiovascular, kidney, and metabolic diseases," said Jan Walter , President of Frenova. "We are excited to collaborate with Nephronomics on the interrogation of the Nephronomics Atlas to unlock unprecedented insights that could transform patient care."

"The My Reason® dataset, built through Frenova's unparalleled reach and expertise in nephrology care, represents the world's most robust end-stage kidney disease cohort, where many genetic signals are strongest," said James Sietstra , Founder of Nephronomics. "This collaboration will enable us to unlock new insights that not only advance scientific understanding but also translate into genetically informed therapeutics in the cardio-kidney-metabolic field."

"We are thrilled to partner with Frenova and Nephronomics and contribute to the My Reason® research program," said Ginger Zhou , President, GENEWIZ. "This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our shared mission to advance precision medicine and improve outcomes for patients."

Nephronomics holds exclusive commercial rights to the My Reason® dataset, which anchors the Nephronomics Atlas, a resource of deep clinical and genomic cardio-kidney-metabolic (CKM) disease data. Nephronomics aims to develop targeted therapies and redefine CKM disease care through precision medicine insights. By leveraging proprietary artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML) models trained on this comprehensive dataset, Nephronomics identifies novel disease subtypes, protective genetic variants, and therapeutic targets.

As part of this collaboration, GENEWIZ will apply its validated DNA sequencing technologies and expertise, to generate large-scale genomic data from biospecimens collected through Frenova's extensive nephrology research network. In addition to sequencing, Azenta will also provide long-term storage of samples through its global biorepository network. With over 25 years of experience in DNA sequencing and multiomics analysis, Azenta is uniquely positioned to provide end-to-end solutions for complex research programs.

