Allegiant Travel Company: Allegiant Reports June 2025 Traffic

LAS VEGAS, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for June 2025.

Scheduled Service - Year Over Year Comparison

June 2025 June 2024 Change Passengers 2,005,932 1,830,067 9.6 % Revenue passenger miles (000) 1,771,111 1,612,782 9.8 % Available seat miles (000) 2,093,547 1,862,875 12.4 % Load factor 84.6 % 86.6 % (2.0pts) Departures 13,872 12,217 13.5 % Average stage length (miles) 861 868 (0.8 %)



2 nd Quarter 2025 2 nd Quarter 2024 Change Passengers 5,077,788 4,572,769 11.0 % Revenue passenger miles (000) 4,610,321 4,108,288 12.2 % Available seat miles (000) 5,629,040 4,848,017 16.1 % Load factor 81.9 % 84.7 % (2.8pts) Departures 36,056 31,128 15.8 % Average stage length (miles) 891 885 0.6 %

Total System* - Year Over Year Comparison

June 2025 June 2024 Change Passengers 2,020,042 1,849,172 9.2 % Available seat miles (000) 2,142,098 1,931,393 10.9 % Departures 14,240 12,639 12.7 % Average stage length (miles) 858 870 (1.4 %)



2 nd Quarter 2025 2 nd Quarter 2024 Change Passengers 5,127,025 4,621,848 10.9 % Available seat miles (000) 5,799,409 5,013,209 15.7 % Departures 37,314 32,252 15.7 % Average stage length (miles) 886 883 0.3 %

*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs. Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.

Preliminary Financial Results

$ per gallon June 2025 estimated average fuel cost per gallon - system $2.39 2nd quarter 2025 estimated average fuel cost per gallon - system $2.42





