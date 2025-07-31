Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 31.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der KI-Energiekollaps: Uran auf kritischem Kurs - und Foremost Clean Energy entflammt den Markt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LFDN | ISIN: US01748X1028 | Ticker-Symbol: AGH
Frankfurt
31.07.25 | 08:00
44,600 Euro
+1,83 % +0,800
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,60045,80016:57
45,60045,80016:54
PR Newswire
31.07.2025 15:00 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Allegiant Travel Company: Allegiant Reports June 2025 Traffic

LAS VEGAS, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for June 2025.

Scheduled Service - Year Over Year Comparison


June 2025

June 2024

Change

Passengers

2,005,932

1,830,067

9.6 %

Revenue passenger miles (000)

1,771,111

1,612,782

9.8 %

Available seat miles (000)

2,093,547

1,862,875

12.4 %

Load factor

84.6 %

86.6 %

(2.0pts)

Departures

13,872

12,217

13.5 %

Average stage length (miles)

861

868

(0.8 %)


2 nd Quarter 2025

2 nd Quarter 2024

Change

Passengers

5,077,788

4,572,769

11.0 %

Revenue passenger miles (000)

4,610,321

4,108,288

12.2 %

Available seat miles (000)

5,629,040

4,848,017

16.1 %

Load factor

81.9 %

84.7 %

(2.8pts)

Departures

36,056

31,128

15.8 %

Average stage length (miles)

891

885

0.6 %

Total System* - Year Over Year Comparison


June 2025

June 2024

Change

Passengers

2,020,042

1,849,172

9.2 %

Available seat miles (000)

2,142,098

1,931,393

10.9 %

Departures

14,240

12,639

12.7 %

Average stage length (miles)

858

870

(1.4 %)


2 nd Quarter 2025

2 nd Quarter 2024

Change

Passengers

5,127,025

4,621,848

10.9 %

Available seat miles (000)

5,799,409

5,013,209

15.7 %

Departures

37,314

32,252

15.7 %

Average stage length (miles)

886

883

0.3 %

*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs. Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.

Preliminary Financial Results


$ per gallon

June 2025 estimated average fuel cost per gallon - system

$2.39

2nd quarter 2025 estimated average fuel cost per gallon - system

$2.42



Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas -based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

ALGT/G

Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release may have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.

For further information please visit the company's investor website: ir.allegiantair.com

Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.

Allegiant Media Contact:


Investor Inquiries:

Sonya Padgett


Sherry Wilson

[email protected]


[email protected]

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.