Allegiant Travel Company: Allegiant Reports June 2025 Traffic

LAS VEGAS, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for June 2025.
Scheduled Service - Year Over Year Comparison
June 2025
June 2024
Change
Passengers
2,005,932
1,830,067
9.6 %
Revenue passenger miles (000)
1,771,111
1,612,782
9.8 %
Available seat miles (000)
2,093,547
1,862,875
12.4 %
Load factor
84.6 %
86.6 %
(2.0pts)
Departures
13,872
12,217
13.5 %
Average stage length (miles)
861
868
(0.8 %)
2 nd Quarter 2025
2 nd Quarter 2024
Change
Passengers
5,077,788
4,572,769
11.0 %
Revenue passenger miles (000)
4,610,321
4,108,288
12.2 %
Available seat miles (000)
5,629,040
4,848,017
16.1 %
Load factor
81.9 %
84.7 %
(2.8pts)
Departures
36,056
31,128
15.8 %
Average stage length (miles)
891
885
0.6 %
Total System* - Year Over Year Comparison
June 2025
June 2024
Change
Passengers
2,020,042
1,849,172
9.2 %
Available seat miles (000)
2,142,098
1,931,393
10.9 %
Departures
14,240
12,639
12.7 %
Average stage length (miles)
858
870
(1.4 %)
2 nd Quarter 2025
2 nd Quarter 2024
Change
Passengers
5,127,025
4,621,848
10.9 %
Available seat miles (000)
5,799,409
5,013,209
15.7 %
Departures
37,314
32,252
15.7 %
Average stage length (miles)
886
883
0.3 %
*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs. Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.
Preliminary Financial Results
$ per gallon
June 2025 estimated average fuel cost per gallon - system
$2.39
2nd quarter 2025 estimated average fuel cost per gallon - system
$2.42
