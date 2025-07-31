PPX Mining Corp.: PPX Mining Becomes the Best-Performing Mining Stock in BVL During the First Semester of 2025

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / PPX Mining Corp. (TSX.V:PPX)(BVL:PPX) (the "Company" or "PPX") is pleased to announce that it was the best-performing mining stock on the Bolsa de Valores de Lima ("BVL") during the first half of 2025. Based on market data compiled from Bloomberg, PPX's share price increased by more than 133% (from US$0.03 to US$0.07) between January and June 2025, outperforming all other mining issuers listed on the exchange. During the same period, the mining index of BVL (SPBLMPT) increased by 11.9%.

This outstanding performance reflects investor recognition of the Company's continued operational and strategic progress, including the on-schedule construction of its processing plant, consistently high-grade exploration results at the Callanquitas deposit, and the successful execution of key financing initiatives. These developments position PPX as a leader among Peru's mining companies.

John Thomas, CEO commented - "being the top-performing mining stock on the BVL so far in 2025 is a clear validation of our long-term strategy and the confidence investors have in PPX's future. We are proud of what our team has achieved and remain committed to driving disciplined growth, responsible mining, and value creation for all stakeholders."

On behalf of the Board of Directors

John Thomas

Chief Executive Officer

82 Richmond Street East

Toronto, Ontario M5C 1P1

Canada

416-361-0737

Cautionary Statement:

