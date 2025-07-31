Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.: Amicus Therapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Corporate Updates

Q2 2025 Total Revenue of $154.7M, up 18% at CER

PRINCETON, N.J., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD), a patient-dedicated global biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel medicines for rare diseases, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

"We delivered strong second quarter growth of 18%, marking the seventeenth consecutive quarter of double-digit gains at CER and reflecting excellent commercial execution for both Galafold and Pombiliti + Opfolda. Looking ahead, we expect Galafold to continue its growth trajectory, fueled by underlying patient demand, and Pombiliti + Opfolda to gain momentum with new patient starts across the U.S. and other key markets. Our collaboration with Dimerix on DMX-200 for FSGS is also progressing well, with the pivotal Phase 3 study expected to complete enrollment by year-end. Building on the performance of our two commercial therapies, we are firmly positioned to reach GAAP profitability in the second half of 2025 and to drive continued growth and patient benefit well into the future," said Bradley Campbell, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. "With our unique, leverageable capabilities, the underlying momentum in our business and the significant remaining unmet patient need across markets in Fabry and Pompe diseases, Amicus anticipates exceeding $1 billion in total revenue in 2028 and furthering our position as a leading rare disease focused biotechnology company."

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

Total revenues for the second quarter 2025 were $154.7 million, reflecting strong operational growth measured at constant exchange rates (CER)1 of 18% and a currency tailwind of $5 million or 4%.



(in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Year over Year %

Growth Six Months Ended

June 30, Year over Year %

Growth 2025 2024 Reported at CER1 2025 2024 Reported at CER1 Galafold® $ 128,872 $ 110,817 16% 12% $ 233,116 $ 210,176 11% 9% Pombiliti® + Opfolda® $ 25,816 $ 15,852 63% 58% $ 46,821 $ 26,896 74% 72% Net Product Revenues $ 154,688 $ 126,669 22% 18% $ 279,937 $ 237,072 18% 16%

Galafold (migalastat) net product sales for the second quarter 2025 were $128.9 million , representing a year-over-year increase of 16%, or 12% at CER 1 , driven by continued commercial execution in all markets, net new patient starts, and strong compliance.

, representing a year-over-year increase of 16%, or 12% at CER , driven by continued commercial execution in all markets, net new patient starts, and strong compliance. Pombiliti (cipaglucosidase alfa-atga) + Opfolda (miglustat) net product sales for the second quarter 2025 were $25.8 million , representing a year-over-year increase of 63%, or 58% at CER 1 , driven by high commercial demand and new launches in five countries.

, representing a year-over-year increase of 63%, or 58% at CER , driven by high commercial demand and new launches in five countries. Total GAAP operating expenses , which include the upfront payment of $30 million for the U.S. licensing agreement of DMX-200, of $148.9 million for the second quarter 2025 increased by 48% as compared to $100.4 million for the second quarter 2024. Total non-GAAP operating expenses 2 , which also include the upfront payment of $30 million for the U.S. licensing agreement of DMX-200, were up 56% to $127.8 million for the second quarter 2025 as compared to $82.1 million for the second quarter 2024.

, which include the upfront payment of $30 million for the U.S. licensing agreement of DMX-200, of $148.9 million for the second quarter 2025 increased by 48% as compared to $100.4 million for the second quarter 2024. , which also include the upfront payment of $30 million for the U.S. licensing agreement of DMX-200, were up 56% to $127.8 million for the second quarter 2025 as compared to $82.1 million for the second quarter 2024. GAAP net loss was $24.4 million, or $0.08 loss per share basic and diluted, for the second quarter 2025, compared to a net loss of $15.7 million, or $0.05 per share basic and diluted, for the second quarter 2024. Non-GAAP net income 2,3 was $1.9 million, or $0.01 per share basic and diluted, for the second quarter 2025, compared to non-GAAP net income of $18.5 million, or $0.06 per share basic and diluted, for the second quarter 2024.

was $24.4 million, or $0.08 loss per share basic and diluted, for the second quarter 2025, compared to a net loss of $15.7 million, or $0.05 per share basic and diluted, for the second quarter 2024. was $1.9 million, or $0.01 per share basic and diluted, for the second quarter 2025, compared to non-GAAP net income of $18.5 million, or $0.06 per share basic and diluted, for the second quarter 2024. Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $231.0 million at June 30, 2025 as compared to $249.9 million at December 31, 2024. Current cash position reflects the $30 million upfront payment in the second quarter for the U.S. licensing agreement of DMX-200.



Corporate Updates:

Pombiliti + Opfolda regulatory approval granted in Japan for adult LOPD patients in June . The Company also continues to anticipate additional reimbursement agreements throughout the year and remains on track for up to 10 new launch countries in 2025.

. The Company also continues to anticipate additional reimbursement agreements throughout the year and remains on track for up to 10 new launch countries in 2025. New analysis of data from the ERT-experienced cohort of the PROPEL study of cipaglucosidase alfa + miglustat published in Muscle and Nerve . As previously announced, in this new publication, based on a within group effect-size analysis, subjects who switched from alglucosidase alfa to cipaglucosidase alfa + miglustat achieved improvements or stability in most of the outcomes measured.

As previously announced, in this new publication, based on a within group effect-size analysis, subjects who switched from alglucosidase alfa to cipaglucosidase alfa + miglustat achieved improvements or stability in most of the outcomes measured. ACTION3 Study of DMX-200 is on track for full enrollment by end of year. As announced in May, Amicus entered into a licensing agreement with Dimerix for exclusive rights for the U.S. commercialization of their Phase 3 asset, DMX-200. DMX-200 is a first in class treatment for FSGS, a rare and fatal kidney disease with no approved therapies and significant market potential. The ACTION3 study, being funded and executed by Dimerix, is on track for full enrollment by end of the year.



2025 Financial Guidance

Amicus reiterates its financial guidance for 2025, as follows:

Total Revenue Growth1 15% to 22% Galafold Revenue Growth1 10% to 15% Pombiliti + Opfolda Revenue Growth1 50% to 65% Gross Margin Mid 80% Non-GAAP Operating Expenses4 $380M to $400M (Incl. $30M Upfront License Payment) GAAP Net Income Positive during H2 2025

1 In order to illustrate underlying performance, Amicus discusses its results in terms of constant exchange rate (CER) growth. This represents growth calculated as if the exchange rates had remained unchanged from those used in the comparative period.

2 Full reconciliation of GAAP results to the Company's non-GAAP adjusted measures for all reporting periods appear in the tables to this press release.

3 Amicus defines non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income as GAAP Net (Loss) Income excluding the impact of share-based compensation expense, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, loss on impairment of assets, depreciation and amortization, acquisition related income (expense), loss on extinguishment of debt, restructuring charges and income taxes.

4 A reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectation and the corresponding GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable effort due to high variability, complexity, and low visibility as to the items that would be excluded from the GAAP measure.

TABLE 1

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net product sales $ 154,688 $ 126,669 $ 279,937 $ 237,072 Cost of goods sold 15,217 11,261 26,915 24,828 Gross profit 139,471 115,408 253,022 212,244 Operating expenses: Research and development 60,848 24,683 88,687 53,012 Selling, general, and administrative 84,543 73,576 176,370 161,605 Restructuring charges - - - 6,045 Loss on impairment of assets 1,702 - 1,702 - Depreciation and amortization 1,852 2,182 3,689 4,336 Total operating expenses 148,945 100,441 270,448 224,998 Loss from operations (9,474 ) 14,967 (17,426 ) (12,754 ) Other expense: Interest income 843 1,370 1,655 2,910 Interest expense (11,565 ) (12,512 ) (23,020 ) (24,948 ) Other income (expense) 1,015 (3,717 ) 1,565 (8,683 ) Loss before income tax (19,181 ) 108 (37,226 ) (43,475 ) Income tax expense (5,239 ) (15,805 ) (8,880 ) (20,641 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (24,420 ) $ (15,697 ) $ (46,106 ) $ (64,116 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.21 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 308,254,256 303,773,922 307,972,054 303,336,787

TABLE 2

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 158,702 $ 213,752 Investments in marketable securities 72,296 36,194 Accounts receivable 105,849 101,099 Inventories 154,875 118,782 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 46,285 34,909 Total current assets 538,007 504,736 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 21,988 22,278 Property and equipment, less accumulated depreciation of $30,991 and $28,775 at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 28,570 29,383 Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization of $7,430 and $5,802 at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 15,570 17,198 Goodwill 197,797 197,797 Other non-current assets 13,371 13,641 Total Assets $ 815,303 $ 785,033 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 13,893 $ 12,947 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 145,144 127,300 Operating lease liabilities 8,610 8,455 Total current liabilities 167,647 148,702 Long-term debt 391,322 390,111 Operating lease liabilities 43,383 45,078 Other non-current liabilities 8,647 7,097 Total liabilities 610,999 590,988 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 308,064,329 and 299,041,653 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 3,016 2,944 Common stock in treasury, at cost; 7,390 shares as of June 30, 2025 (71 ) - Additional paid-in capital 2,956,839 2,926,115 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustment 30,935 5,302 Unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities (129 ) (207 ) Warrants - 71 Accumulated deficit (2,786,286 ) (2,740,180 ) Total stockholders' equity 204,304 194,045 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 815,303 $ 785,033

TABLE 3

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Total operating expenses - as reported GAAP $ 148,945 $ 100,441 $ 270,448 $ 224,998 Research and development: Share-based compensation 2,393 3,061 6,397 7,932 Selling, general and administrative: Share-based compensation 15,166 13,136 36,334 39,068 Loss on impairment of assets 1,702 - 1,702 - Restructuring Charges - - - 6,045 Depreciation and amortization 1,852 2,182 3,689 4,336 Total operating expense adjustments to reported GAAP 21,113 18,379 48,122 57,381 Total operating expenses - as adjusted $ 127,832 $ 82,062 $ 222,326 $ 167,617

TABLE 4