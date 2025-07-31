Webuy Global Limited: WEBUY GLOBAL LTD Announces Pricing of Follow-on Offering

Singapore, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEBUY GLOBAL LTD (Nasdaq: WBUY) ("Webuy" or the "Company"), a technology-driven company transforming community e-commerce and travel across Southeast Asia, today announced that certain institutional investors have agreed to purchase 721,918 Class A ordinary shares (the "Class A Ordinary Shares") and 100,000 pre-funded warrants (the "Pre-Funded Warrants") in lieu thereof in a best-efforts offering (the "Offering"). The purchase price of the Class A Ordinary Shares is $3.65 per share. The purchase price of the Pre-Funded Warrants in lieu thereof is $3.6499 per Pre-Funded Warrant.

The Offering is expected to close on or about August 1, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

D. Boral Capital LLC is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the Offering. Ortoli Rosenstatdt LLP is acting as counsel to the Company and Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC is acting as counsel to the placement agent.

The securities described above are being offered pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-288310) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and declared effective on June 27, 2025. The Company filed a post-effective amendment No.1, a post-effective amendment No.2, and a post-effective amendment No.3 to the registration statement on July 1, July 14, and July 16, 2025, respectively. The post-effective amendment No.3 was declared effective by the SEC on July 18, 2025. A final prospectus relating to this offering will be filed with the SEC and, when available, may be obtained on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or by contacting:

D. Boral Capital LLC

Attention: Syndicate Department

590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor

New York, NY 10022

Email: dbccapitalmarkets@dboralcapital.com

Telephone: (212) 970-5150

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About WEBUY GLOBAL LTD

WEBUY GLOBAL LTD. is a technology-driven company transforming community e-commerce and travel across Southeast Asia. The Company enhances its group-buy model with predictive AI, personalized recommendations, and community-led engagement, while its travel vertical delivers curated itineraries and real-time support through its proprietary AI Travel Consultant. Webuy is committed to delivering high-quality, affordable products and travel services that improve the lives of millions across the region. For more information, visit https://www.webuy.global/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the completion and timing of closing of the Offering and the intended use of the proceeds. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", "intend", "believe", "may", "will", "should", "can have", "likely" and other words and terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements represent Webuy's current expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.Forward-looking statements are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update them, except as required by law.



