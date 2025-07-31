Studio City International Holdings Limited Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2025 Earnings

MACAU, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE: MSC) ("Studio City" or the "Company"), a world-class integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau, today reported its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2025.

Total operating revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were US$190.1 million, compared with US$161.5 million in the second quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to better performance in mass market operations leading to an increase in revenue from casino contract and higher overall non-gaming revenues.

Studio City Casino generated gross gaming revenues of US$359.6 million and US$339.3 million for the second quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Mass market table games drop was US$958.2 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared with US$955.6 million in the second quarter of 2024 and hold percentage was 34.0% in the second quarter of 2025, compared with 30.1% in the second quarter of 2024.

Gaming machine handle for the second quarter of 2025 was US$916.1 million, compared with US$842.4 million in the second quarter of 2024 and win rate was 3.7% in the second quarter of 2025, compared with 3.3% in the second quarter of 2024.

As reported in the earnings release for the fourth quarter of 2024, Studio City has strategically repositioned itself to focus on the premium mass and mass operations, and VIP rolling chip operations at Studio City were transferred to City of Dreams in late October 2024.

Revenue from casino contract was US$83.8 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared with US$62.1 million for the second quarter of 2024. Revenue from casino contract is net of gaming taxes and the costs incurred in connection with the on-going operation of the Studio City Casino which are deducted by Melco Resorts (Macau) Limited, the gaming operator of the Studio City Casino (the "Gaming Operator").

Total gaming taxes and the costs incurred in connection with the on-going operation of the Studio City Casino deducted from gross gaming revenues were US$275.8 million and US$277.2 million in the second quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Total non-gaming revenues at Studio City for the second quarter of 2025 were US$106.3 million, compared with US$99.4 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Operating income for the second quarter of 2025 was US$23.1 million, compared with US$3.0 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Studio City's Adjusted EBITDA(1) was US$76.4 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared with US$54.2 million in the second quarter of 2024. The change was mainly attributable to the increase in revenue from casino contract and higher overall non-gaming revenues, partially offset by higher operating costs for the increase in business activities.

Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited for the second quarter of 2025 was US$3.7 million, or US$0.02 per ADS, compared with US$33.4 million, or US$0.17 per ADS, in the second quarter of 2024. The net loss attributable to participation interest was US$0.4 million and US$3.1 million in the second quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Other Factors Affecting Earnings

Total net non-operating expenses for the second quarter of 2025 were US$24.1 million, which mainly included interest expense of US$32.5 million, partially offset by net foreign exchange gains of US$8.8 million.

Depreciation and amortization costs of US$52.8 million were recorded in the second quarter of 2025, of which US$0.8 million was related to the amortization expense for the land use right.

The Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City for the three months ended June 30, 2025 referred to in the earnings release of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited ("Melco") dated July 31, 2025 ("Melco's Earnings Release") was US$28.8 million more than the Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in this press release. The Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in this press release includes certain intercompany charges that are not included in the Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City contained in Melco's Earnings Release. Such intercompany charges include, among other items, fees and shared service charges billed between the Company and its subsidiaries and certain subsidiaries of Melco. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City included in Melco's Earnings Release does not reflect certain gaming concession related costs and certain intercompany costs related to the gaming operations at Studio City Casino.

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

Total cash and bank balances as of June 30, 2025 aggregated to US$173.5 million (December 31, 2024: US$127.8 million), including US$0.1 million of restricted cash (December 31, 2024: US$0.1 million). Total debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs and original issue premiums, at the end of the second quarter of 2025 was US$2.16 billion (December 31, 2024: US$2.16 billion).

In July 2025, Studio City repaid the US$221.6 million principal amount outstanding under the 6.00% senior notes, which matured on July 15, 2025, with a HK$1,337.0 million (equivalent to US$170.3 million) drawdown from the senior secured credit facilities entered into by Studio City Company Limited and the remainder with cash on hand.

Capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2025 were US$16.3 million.

Safe Harbor Statement

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(1 ) "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as net income/loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, pre-opening costs, property charges and other and other non-operating income and expenses. Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is presented as supplemental disclosure because management believes it is widely used to measure the performance, and as a basis for valuation, of gaming companies. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to measure our operating performance and to compare our operating performance with those of our competitors. The Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA because it is used by some investors as a way to measure a company's ability to incur and service debt, make capital expenditures, and meet working capital requirements. Gaming companies have historically reported similar measures as supplements to financial measures in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, in particular, U.S. GAAP or International Financial Reporting Standards. However, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to operating income/loss as an indicator of the Company's performance, as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity, or as an alternative to any other measure determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Unlike net income/loss, Adjusted EBITDA does not include depreciation and amortization or interest expense and, therefore, do not reflect current or future capital expenditures or the cost of capital. The Company recognizes these limitations and uses Adjusted EBITDA as only one of several comparative tools, together with U.S. GAAP measurements, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance. Such U.S. GAAP measurements include operating income/loss, net income/loss, cash flows from operations and cash flow data. The Company has significant uses of cash flows, including capital expenditures, interest payments, debt principal repayments, taxes and other recurring and nonrecurring charges, which are not reflected in Adjusted EBITDA. Also, the Company's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. The use of Adjusted EBITDA has material limitations as an analytical tool, as Adjusted EBITDA does not include all items that impact our net income/loss. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release. (2 ) "Adjusted net income/loss" is net income/loss before pre-opening costs, property charges and other and loss on extinguishment of debt, net of participation interest and taxes. Adjusted net income/loss, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is presented as supplemental disclosure because management believes it provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our performance, in addition to income/loss computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted net income/loss may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. Reconciliations of adjusted net income/loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release.

About Studio City International Holdings Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MSC), is a world-class integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. For more information about the Company, please visit www.studiocity-macau.com.

The Company is majority owned by Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, a company with its American depositary shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: MLCO).

Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Operating revenues: Revenue from casino contract $ 83,783 $ 62,080 $ 159,703 $ 128,967 Rooms 39,645 37,675 80,881 76,198 Food and beverage 21,453 23,977 44,204 42,899 Entertainment 19,131 16,200 22,095 24,592 Services fee 20,846 16,335 34,204 28,763 Mall 4,502 4,392 8,963 8,712 Retail and other 691 836 1,721 1,521 Total operating revenues 190,051 161,495 351,771 311,652 Operating costs and expenses: Costs related to casino contract (10,352 ) (8,950 ) (19,373 ) (17,108 ) Rooms (14,776 ) (12,562 ) (29,548 ) (23,978 ) Food and beverage (19,461 ) (20,318 ) (39,595 ) (37,965 ) Entertainment (18,715 ) (15,382 ) (23,721 ) (24,645 ) Mall (1,934 ) (1,764 ) (3,767 ) (3,398 ) Retail and other (605 ) (610 ) (1,176 ) (1,057 ) General and administrative (47,835 ) (47,684 ) (88,307 ) (83,076 ) Pre-opening costs (314 ) (747 ) (469 ) (806 ) Amortization of land use right (826 ) (827 ) (1,657 ) (1,653 ) Depreciation and amortization (52,006 ) (49,499 ) (103,655 ) (98,795 ) Property charges and other (154 ) (180 ) (2,160 ) (120 ) Total operating costs and expenses (166,978 ) (158,523 ) (313,428 ) (292,601 ) Operating income 23,073 2,972 38,343 19,051 Non-operating income (expenses): Interest income 243 1,328 517 2,916 Interest expense (32,504 ) (33,646 ) (64,982 ) (68,437 ) Other financing costs (580 ) (104 ) (1,153 ) (208 ) Foreign exchange gains (losses), net 8,758 (1,656 ) 10,729 (336 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - (869 ) - (869 ) Total non-operating expenses, net (24,083 ) (34,947 ) (54,889 ) (66,934 ) Loss before income tax (1,010 ) (31,975 ) (16,546 ) (47,883 ) Income tax expense (3,088 ) (4,603 ) (5,028 ) (4,646 ) Net loss (4,098 ) (36,578 ) (21,574 ) (52,529 ) Net loss attributable to participation interest 353 3,147 1,856 4,519 Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited $ (3,745 ) $ (33,431 ) $ (19,718 ) (48,010 ) Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per Class A ordinary share: Basic and diluted $ (0.005 ) $ (0.043 ) $ (0.026 ) $ (0.062 ) Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per ADS: Basic and diluted $ (0.019 ) $ (0.174 ) $ (0.102 ) $ (0.249 ) Weighted average Class A ordinary shares outstanding used in net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per Class A ordinary share calculation: Basic and diluted 770,352,700 770,352,700 770,352,700 770,352,700

Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, December 31, 2025 2024 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 173,352 $ 127,634 Accounts receivable, net 1,743 1,976 Receivables from affiliated companies 254 309 Inventories 7,167 7,306 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,013 29,140 Total current assets 199,529 166,365 Property and equipment, net 2,550,836 2,652,169 Long-term prepayments, deposits and other assets 59,998 52,504 Restricted cash 129 130 Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,500 11,647 Land use right, net 99,857 102,629 Total assets $ 2,921,849 $ 2,985,444 LIABILITIES, SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND PARTICIPATION INTEREST Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,947 $ 3,285 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 104,400 118,117 Income tax payable 12,554 7,626 Current portion of long-term debt, net 51,295 21,597 Payables to affiliated companies 37,164 30,131 Total current liabilities 208,360 180,756 Long-term debt, net 2,113,609 2,141,750 Other long-term liabilities 4,652 4,115 Deferred tax liabilities, net - 77 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 11,529 12,227 Total liabilities 2,338,150 2,338,925 Shareholders' equity and participation interest: Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0001; 1,927,488,240 shares authorized; 770,352,700 shares issued and outstanding 77 77 Class B ordinary shares, par value $0.0001; 72,511,760 shares authorized; 72,511,760 shares issued and outstanding 7 7 Additional paid-in capital 2,477,359 2,477,359 Accumulated other comprehensive (losses) income (28,996 ) 8,701 Accumulated losses (1,915,127 ) (1,895,409 ) Total shareholders' equity 533,320 590,735 Participation interest 50,379 55,784 Total shareholders' equity and participation interest 583,699 646,519 Total liabilities, shareholders' equity and participation interest $ 2,921,849 $ 2,985,444

Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited to Adjusted Net Loss Attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited $ (3,745 ) $ (33,431 ) $ (19,718 ) $ (48,010 ) Pre-opening costs 314 747 469 806 Property charges and other 154 180 2,160 120 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 869 - 869 Income tax impact on adjustments - (12 ) (239 ) (12 ) Participation interest impact on adjustments (41 ) (154 ) (206 ) (154 ) Adjusted net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited $ (3,318 ) $ (31,801 ) $ (17,534 ) $ (46,381 ) Adjusted net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per Class A ordinary share: Basic and diluted $ (0.004 ) $ (0.041 ) $ (0.023 ) $ (0.060 ) Adjusted net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per ADS: Basic and diluted $ (0.017 ) $ (0.165 ) $ (0.091 ) $ (0.241 ) Weighted average Class A ordinary shares outstanding used in adjusted net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per Class A ordinary share calculation: Basic and diluted 770,352,700 770,352,700 770,352,700 770,352,700

Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating income $ 23,073 $ 2,972 $ 38,343 $ 19,051 Pre-opening costs 314 747 469 806 Depreciation and amortization 52,832 50,326 105,312 100,448 Property charges and other 154 180 2,160 120 Adjusted EBITDA $ 76,373 $ 54,225 $ 146,284 $ 120,425

Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited $ (3,745 ) $ (33,431 ) $ (19,718 ) $ (48,010 ) Net loss attributable to participation interest (353 ) (3,147 ) (1,856 ) (4,519 ) Net loss (4,098 ) (36,578 ) (21,574 ) (52,529 ) Income tax expense 3,088 4,603 5,028 4,646 Interest and other non-operating expenses, net 24,083 34,947 54,889 66,934 Depreciation and amortization 52,832 50,326 105,312 100,448 Property charges and other 154 180 2,160 120 Pre-opening costs 314 747 469 806 Adjusted EBITDA $ 76,373 $ 54,225 $ 146,284 $ 120,425