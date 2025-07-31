Anzeige
WKN: A2AGVE | ISIN: US57777K1060
Tradegate
29.07.25 | 11:07
1,980 Euro
+7,03 % +0,130
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.07.2025 14:12 Uhr
13 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MaxCyte, Inc: MaxCyte Announces Strategic Platform Licensing Agreement with Anocca AB to Advance TCR-T Cell Therapy Pipeline

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaxCyte, Inc., (Nasdaq: MXCT), a leading, cell-engineering focused company providing enabling platform technologies to advance the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell-based therapeutics, today announced the signing of a Strategic Platform License Agreement (SPL) with Anocca AB, a leading, clinical stage T-cell immunotherapy company. Anocca AB will deploy MaxCyte's Flow Electroporation® technology and ExPERT platform to support the scalable development and manufacturing of its deep pipeline of T-cell receptor engineered T-cell (TCR-T) cell therapies.

Under the SPL, Anocca AB obtains non-exclusive research, clinical and commercial rights to use MaxCyte's Flow Electroporation® technology and ExPERT platform. In return, MaxCyte is entitled to receive annual licensing fees and program-related revenue.

"We're proud to partner with Anocca as they advance the development of TCR-T therapeutics through the clinic," said Maher Masoud, President and CEO of MaxCyte. "We look forward to supporting Anocca with our globally supported, regulatory-proven platform and technical expertise to accelerate clinical manufacturing and cell engineering processes. Our ExPERT platform delivers the robust scalability and flexibility needed to power high-performance, non-viral gene editing workflows across Anocca's diverse therapeutic pipeline."

Anocca recently received GMP compliance certification and a manufacturing license from Swedish regulators for its cell therapy production facility, and its lead program, targeting mutant KRAS-driven advanced pancreatic cancer, is in clinical development. With the addition of MaxCyte's ExPERT platform, Anocca acquires a high-quality, scalable, technology platform to enhance its ability to deliver gene-edited cell therapies.

About MaxCyte
At MaxCyte®, we are committed to building better cells together. As a leading cell-engineering company, we are driving the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Our best-in-class Flow Electroporation® technology and SeQure DX gene editing risk assessment services enable precise, efficient and scalable cell engineering. Supported by expert scientific, technical and regulatory guidance, our platform empowers researchers from around the world to engineer diverse cell types and payloads, accelerating the development of safe and effective treatments for human health. For more than 25 years, we've been advancing cell engineering, shaping the future of medicine. Learn more at maxcyte.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations or financial condition, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on these statements. Specifically, there is no assurance that MaxCyte will receive additional program-related revenue or other revenue under this SPL.

Risks and uncertainties related to our business are described in greater detail in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 11, 2025, as well as in discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the other filings that we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on May 8, 2025. These documents are available through the Investor Menu, Financials section, under "SEC Filings" on the Investors page of our website at http://investors.maxcyte.com. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on our current beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject based on information available to us as of the date of such press release, and you should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

MaxCyte Contacts:
US IR Adviser
Gilmartin Group
David Deuchler, CFA
+1 415-937-5400
ir@maxcyte.com

US Media Relations
Oak Street Communications
Kristen White
+1 415-608-6060
kristen@oakstreetcommunications.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
