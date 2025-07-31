

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer price inflation increased slightly in July, preliminary data from Statistics Portugal showed on Thursday.



Consumer price inflation rose to 2.6 percent in July from 2.4 percent in June.



The annual price growth in unprocessed products quickened to 6.2 percent from 4.7 percent. Meanwhile, costs for energy products dropped 1.1 percent.



Excluding energy and unprocessed food products, core inflation held steady at 2.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.4 percent in July after rising 0.1 percent in the previous month.



EU-harmonized inflation stood at 2.5 percent, up from 2.1 percent in June.



