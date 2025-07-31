

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Better-than-expected earnings upgrades from the corporate sector buoyed sentiment in world markets. Elevated PCE prices in the U.S. however limited gains.



Wall Street Futures are trading firmly above the flatline. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading on a negative note. Weak sentiment prevailed in the Asian markets.



The six-currency Dollar Index extended gains amidst the Fed's widely expected pause and the not-so-dovish forward guidance. Ten-year bond yields mostly eased. Weak economic data from China as well as an unexpected decline in inventories in the U.S. dragged down crude oil prices. Gold is trading mildly in the green. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a positive note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 44,564.80, up 0.23% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,410.70, up 0.75% Germany's DAX at 24,175.18, down 0.40% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,152.40, up 0.17% France's CAC 40 at 7,815.84, down 0.59% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,347.15, down 0.85% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 41,069.82, up 1.02% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,742.80, down 0.16% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,573.21, down 1.18% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,773.33, down 1.60%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1408, up 0.04% GBP/USD at 1.3202, down 0.25% USD/JPY at 150.35, up 0.58% AUD/USD at 0.6433, down 0.05% USD/CAD at 1.3836, up 0.07% Dollar Index at 100.00, up 0.19%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.353%, down 0.55% Germany at 2.6950%, down 0.41% France at 3.352%, down 0.27% U.K. at 4.5920%, down 0.37% Japan at 1.563%, up 0.58%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $71.79, down 0.94%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $69.44, down 0.80%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $3,358.80, up 0.18%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $118,381.47, up 0.45% Ethereum at $3,821.09, up 1.01% XRP at $3.11, down 1.25% BNB at $796.16, up 1.61% Solana at $178.45, up 0.39%



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News