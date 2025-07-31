

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's consumer price inflation remained stable in July after easing marginally in the previous month, flash estimates from Destatis revealed on Thursday.



Consumer price inflation came in at 2.0 percent in July, the same as in June. Meanwhile, economists had expected inflation to ease to 1.9 percent.



Further, inflation continued to remain in line with the European Central Bank's target.



Core inflation, which excludes prices of food and energy, also held steady at 2.7 percent in July.



Data showed that services costs registered a slower growth of 3.1 percent after a 3.3 percent rise. On the other hand, the increase in goods costs accelerated to 1.0 percent from 0.8 percent.



Month-on-month, the consumer price index moved up 0.3 percent versus an expected increase of 0.2 percent.



Inflation based on the harmonized index of consumer prices slowed to 1.8 percent from 2.0 percent. Monthly, the HICP rose 0.4 percent.



