

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings, Inc. (TPO.F) on Thursday reported net loss for the first quarter of 2025, compared to profit in the same quarter of the previous year.



Quarterly loss was 857.7 billion yen, compared to profit of 79.2 billion yen last year.



On a per share basis, loss was 535.36 yen, compared to profit of 49.46 yen in the prior year.



Net sales decreased to 1.425 trillion yen from 1.492 trillion yen last year.



Operating income increased to 64.7 billion yen from 62.9 billion yen in the same quarter prior year.



Ordinary income slightly declined to 101.3 billion yen from 102.2 billion yen in the previous year.



Comprehensive loss was 925.8 billion yen, compared to profit of 174.5 billion yen last year.



As of Thursday, Tokyo Electric Power's stock closed 1.5782% or $0.0525 lower at $3.2740



