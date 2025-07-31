

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toto Corp. (TOTDF), on Thursday reported a sharp decline in profit, while revenues gained marginally for the first quarter of 2025, compared to the prior year quarter.



Profit declined to 6.306 billion yen, while in the prior year, the company had reported profit of 8.739 billion yen last year.



Diluted earnings per share declined to 37.30 yen from 51.49 yen last year.



Net sales slightly increased to 165.747 billion yen from 164.439 billion yen last year.



Operating profit decreased to 8.207 billion yen from 9.800 billion yen in the same quarter prior year.



Ordinary profit fell to 8.738 billion yen from 14.382 billion yen last year.



