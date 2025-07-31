Intermediate declaration by the Board of Directors
Regulatory News:
X-FAB (BOURSE:XFAB):
Highlights Q2 2025:
- Revenue was USD 215.3 million, up 5% year-on-year (YoY) and up 5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ)
- Excluding the impact from revenue recognized over time (IFRS 15), revenue was USD 218.3 million, well above the guided range of USD 200-210 million
- Bookings at USD 207.2 million reflecting again a strong sequential increase of 19% QoQ
- EBITDA at USD 51.6 million, up 7% YoY and up 4% QoQ
- EBITDA margin of 24.0%; excluding IFRS 15 impact, EBITDA margin was 24.3%, compared to the guidance of 22.5-25.5%
- EBIT was USD 21.7 million, down 6% YoY and up 2% QoQ
Outlook:
- Q3 2025 revenue is expected to come in within a range of USD 215-225 million with an EBITDA margin in the range of 22.5% and 25.5%.
- The guidance is based on an average exchange rate of 1.17 USD/Euro and does not take into account the impact of IFRS 15.
- X-FAB upgrades its FY 2025 guidance, projecting annual revenue in the range of USD 840-870 million, with an anticipated EBITDA margin between 24% and 27%.
Revenue breakdown per quarter:
in millions of USD
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Q3 2024
Q4 2024
Q1 2025
Q2 2025
Q2 y-o-y
growth
Automotive
135.3
151.8
135.6
142.4
146.0
128.6
135.4
143.4
1%
Industrial
53.7
54.3
52.6
34.4
31.5
36.1
39.3
47.2
37%
Medical
17.0
16.4
14.5
13.2
12.1
16.5
13.8
15.1
14%
Subtotal core business
206.1
222.5
202.6
190.1
189.6
181.2
188.6
205.7
8%
92.2%
92.8%
92.6%
93.7%
92.9%
92.1%
93.2%
94.2%
CCC1
17.2
17.2
16.0
12.6
14.2
15.1
13.6
12.2
-4%
Others
0.2
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.5
0.2
0.4
Revenue*
223.5
239.8
218.7
202.8
204.0
196.8
202.3
218.3
8%
Impact from revenue recognized over time
10.4
-2.0
-2.6
2.3
2.4
-8.0
1.8
-3.0
Total revenue
233.8
237.7
216.2
205.1
206.4
188.8
204.1
215.3
5%
1Consumer, Communications Computer
in millions of USD
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Q3 2024
Q4 2024
Q1 2025
Q2 2025
Q2 y-o-y
growth
CMOS
180.5
188.4
168.3
166.2
175.0
170.8
173.4
185.1
11%
Microsystems
24.4
27.9
24.1
25.1
21.6
20.2
22.9
25.3
1%
Silicon carbide
18.6
23.5
26.3
11.6
7.4
5.8
6.0
7.9
-31%
Revenue*
223.5
239.8
218.7
202.8
204.0
196.8
202.3
218.3
8%
Impact from revenue recognized over time
10.4
-2.0
-2.6
2.3
2.4
-8.0
1.8
-3.0
Total revenue
233.8
237.7
216.2
205.1
206.4
188.8
204.1
215.3
5%
Business development
In the second quarter of 2025, X-FAB recorded revenues of USD 215.3 million, up 5% year-on-year and up 5% quarter-on-quarter. Excluding the impact from revenue recognized over time in the amount of USD -3.0 million, quarterly revenue was USD 218.3 million, which is well above the guidance of USD 200-210 million. Second quarter revenue in X-FAB's core markets automotive, industrial, and medical was at USD 205.7 million*, up 8% year-on-year and up 9% quarter-on-quarter, representing a share of 94%* of total revenue.
2025 is progressing more favorably than initially anticipated, and X-FAB upgrades its full-year revenue guidance to USD 840-870 million, up from the previous range of USD 820-870 million. Order intake has increased strongly for two consecutive quarters, with second-quarter bookings reaching USD 207.2 million, up 19% from the previous quarter.
As X-FAB's business is no longer constrained by capacity and factory cycle times have shortened, customers place orders later than usual and more frequently at short notice, resulting in a reduced visibility.
The backlog for the second quarter amounted to USD 412.9 million, compared to USD 386.7 million at the end of the previous quarter.
In the second quarter, automotive revenue totaled USD 143.4 million*, up 1% year-on-year and up 6% sequentially, mainly driven by EV-related applications. Industrial revenue came in at USD 47.2 million*, recording a strong growth of 37% year-on-year and 20% quarter-on-quarter. The highly fragmented industrial end-market is picking up again. X-FAB's industrial business also benefited from increased demand following the last-time-buy announcement for some of X-FAB's 150mm CMOS technologies, as well as from revenue generated by prototyping new customer projects. X-FAB's medical business recorded a quarterly revenue of USD 15.1 million*, up 14% year-on-year and up 9% quarter-on-quarter. Growth in the second quarter was mainly driven by medical-grade contactless temperature sensors.
In the second quarter, X-FAB reported a sequential increase in revenue across all technologies for the second consecutive quarter. The year-on-year revenue growth in the second quarter was primarily related to an 11%* rise in CMOS revenue. Microsystems revenue increased by 1%* compared to the previous year, while silicon carbide (SiC) revenue decreased by 31%* year-on-year.
The gradual recovery of X-FAB's SiC business is not fully reflected in the evolution of the top line. Sequentially, SiC revenue rose by 32%*, while the number of SiC wafers produced grew by more than 60% quarter-on-quarter. This is due to the greater proportion of SiC raw wafers being supplied to X-FAB by its customers, which results in lower total billing since there is less pass-through for substrates sourced directly by X-FAB. During the first half of 2025, X-FAB started production of more SiC wafers in its factory in Texas than it did throughout all of 2024, primarily due to demand from data center applications.
Quarterly prototyping revenue was USD 21.0 million*, down 1% year-on-year and up 30% quarter-on-quarter. The achievement of key milestones in customer-specific microsystems projects has significantly contributed to the strong increase compared to the previous quarter.
Prototyping and production revenue* per quarter and end market:
in millions
of USD
Revenue
Q2 2024
Q3 2024
Q4 2024
Q1 2025
Q2 2025
Automotive
Prototyping
7.6
9.3
8.9
4.7
5.1
Production
134.8
136.7
119.7
130.8
138.2
Industrial
Prototyping
8.9
8.2
9.6
8.8
12.1
Production
25.5
23.3
26.5
30.5
35.2
Medical
Prototyping
2.0
3.0
2.3
1.5
1.8
Production
11.2
9.1
14.2
12.3
13.2
CCC
Prototyping
2.5
3.0
2.6
1.1
1.7
Production
10.2
11.3
12.6
12.5
10.5
Operations update
The end of the second quarter marks the completion of X-FAB's three-year program to expand manufacturing capacities across the Group. Main focus in the first half of the year was on equipping the new clean room in Kuching, Malaysia. All equipment has been delivered and is at different stages of installation and qualification. A number of tools and machines have successfully completed qualification, allowing for a phased ramp-up of X-FAB's 180nm CMOS production from the third quarter onward. The expansion provides sufficient capacity to serve current and future customer demand for this popular technology, which is key to supporting X-FAB's CMOS and microsystems business going forward.
Capital expenditures in the second quarter amounted to USD 53.7 million, reflecting a 47% decline from the previous quarter. For the first half of 2025, capital expenditures totaled USD 155.5 million, coming in slightly lower than expected due to the deferral of some expenditures to the second half of the year. The full-year capital expenditure projection remains unchanged at USD 250 million.
Financial update
Second quarter EBITDA was USD 51.6 million with an EBITDA margin of 24.0%. Excluding the impact from revenues recognized over time, the EBITDA margin for the second quarter would have been 24.3%, within the guided range of 22.5-25.5%.
Profitability remains unaffected by exchange rate fluctuations as X-FAB's business is naturally hedged. At a constant USD/Euro exchange rate of 1.08 as experienced in the previous year's quarter, the EBITDA margin would have been at the same level.
For the financial result in the second quarter X-FAB recorded a loss of USD 17.4 million, which includes an unrealized foreign exchange effect totaling USD -17.2 million (non-cash), primarily related to the reevaluation of Euro-denominated debt.
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the second quarter amounted to USD 157.7 million, nearly unchanged from the previous quarter.
Management comments
Rudi De Winter, CEO of X-FAB Group, said: "We are presenting a solid set of results for the second quarter and expect this positive trend to continue in the second half of the year. I am particularly pleased about the above-average order intake for our microsystems business. It stands for highly complex applications that help to save lives in the medical sector or by improving road safety. With the completion of our capacity expansion program, we are ideally positioned to grow profitably together with our customers. Sufficient capacity is now available for our most popular technologies, suited to address the megatrends of our time, such as the electrification of everything. This will generate high demand in the long term despite a currently reduced visibility."
Procedures of the independent auditor
The statutory auditor, KPMG Bedrijfsrevisoren Réviseurs d'Entreprises BV/SRL, represented by Herwig Carmans, has confirmed that the review procedures, which have been substantially completed, have not revealed any material misstatement in the accounting information included in this press release as of and for the six months ended June 30, 2025.
X-FAB Quarterly Conference Call
X-FAB's second quarter results will be discussed in a live conference call/audiocast on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 6.30 p.m. CEST. The conference call will be in English.
Please register here for the audiocast (listen only).
Please register here for the conference call (listen and ask questions).
Financial calendar
September 2, 2025
Publication of Half-Year Report 2025
September 9, 2025
X-FAB Investor Day 2025
October 30, 2025
Publication of Q3 2025 results
About X-FAB
X-FAB is a global foundry group providing a comprehensive set of specialty technologies and design IP to enable its customers to develop world-leading semiconductor products that are manufactured at X-FAB's six wafer fabs located in Malaysia, Germany, France, and the United States. With its expertise in analog/mixed-signal technologies, microsystems/MEMS and silicon carbide (SiC), X-FAB is the development and manufacturing partner for its customers, primarily serving the automotive, industrial and medical end markets. X-FAB has approximately 4,500 employees and has been listed on Euronext Paris since April 2017 (XFAB). For more information, please visit www.xfab.com.
Forward-looking information
This press release may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements regarding or based upon our management's current intentions, beliefs or expectations relating to, among other things, X-FAB's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, or developments in the industry in which we operate. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied thereby. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein.
Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding trends or current activities should not be taken as a report that such trends or activities will continue in the future. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless legally required. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.
The information contained in this press release is subject to change without notice. No re-report or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, reasonableness, or completeness of the information contained herein and no reliance should be placed on it.
Condensed consolidated statement of profit and loss
in thousands of USD
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Half-year
ended
unaudited
Half-year
ended
unaudited
Revenue*
218,275
202,847
202,332
420,607
421,559
Impact from revenue recognized over time
-2,992
2,255
1,781
-1,211
-305
Total revenue
215,283
205,102
204,113
419,396
421,254
Revenues in USD in
56
58
58
57
60
Revenues in EUR in
44
42
42
43
40
Cost of sales
-165,350
-160,236
-159,476
-324,826
-326,022
Gross profit
49,933
44,866
44,636
94,570
95,232
Gross profit margin in %
23.2
21.9
21.9
22.5
22.6
Research and development expenses
-13,458
-11,387
-10,992
-24,450
-22,494
Selling expenses
-2,407
-2,142
-2,248
-4,655
-4,679
General and administrative expenses
-13,393
-11,660
-11,397
-24,791
-24,471
Rental income and expenses from investment properties
785
394
776
1,561
1,828
Other income and other expenses
232
2,755
337
569
4,603
Operating profit
21,693
22,825
21,112
42,805
50,019
Finance income
19,612
6,775
6,494
26,106
12,552
Finance costs
-36,994
-7,419
-13,684
-50,679
-15,072
Financial result
-17,382
-644
-7,190
-24,573
-2,519
Profit before tax
4,311
22,181
13,922
18,232
47,499
Income tax
-4,702
-2,359
-1,720
-6,422
-4,619
Profit for the period
-392
19,822
12,202
11,811
42,881
Operating profit (EBIT)
21,693
22,825
21,112
42,805
50,019
Depreciation
29,896
25,028
27,949
57,845
48,792
EBITDA
51,589
47,853
49,061
100,650
98,811
EBITDA margin in %
24.0
23.3
24.0
24.0
23.5
Earnings per share
0.00
0.15
0.09
0.09
0.33
Weighted average number of shares
130,631,921
130,631,921
130,631,921
130,631,921
130,631,921
EUR/USD average exchange rate
1.13337
1.07667
1.05149
1.09279
1.08145
EUR/USD exchange rate on reporting date
1.17040
1.07050
1.07970
1.17040
1.07050
Amounts in the financial tables provided in this press release are rounded to the nearest thousand except when otherwise indicated, rounding differences may occur.
*excluding impact from revenue recognized over time in accordance with IFRS 15
Condensed consolidated statement of financial position
in thousands of USD
Quarter ended
30 Jun 2025
unaudited
Quarter ended
30 Jun 2024
unaudited
Year ended
31 Dec 2024
audited
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant, and equipment
1,224,295
879,363
1,144,620
Investment properties
7,159
7,608
7,412
Intangible assets
6,268
5,986
6,319
Other non-current assets
33
50
42
Deferred tax assets
64,380
83,173
66,725
Total non-current assets
1,302,136
976,180
1,225,118
Current assets
Inventories
288,207
277,587
281,765
Contract assets
16,880
23,706
18,092
Trade and other receivables
111,612
108,980
96,648
Other assets
73,470
46,918
69,253
Cash and cash equivalents
157,678
290,054
215,837
Total current assets
647,848
747,245
681,595
TOTAL ASSETS
1,949,984
1,723,425
1,906,713
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Share capital
432,745
432,745
432,745
Share premium
348,709
348,709
348,709
Retained earnings
253,776
223,604
241,648
Cumulative translation adjustment
656
-636
462
Treasury shares
-770
-770
-770
Total equity
1,035,116
1,003,653
1,022,794
Non-current liabilities
Non-current loans and borrowings
418,230
244,604
369,616
Other non-current liabilities and provisions
2,725
4,652
4,257
Total non-current liabilities
420,955
249,256
373,873
Current liabilities
Trade payables
41,780
55,103
67,658
Current loans and borrowings
54,041
26,272
44,517
Other current liabilities and provisions
398,093
389,140
397,872
Total current liabilities
493,914
470,516
510,046
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
1,949,984
1,723,425
1,906,713
Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows
in thousands of USD
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Half-year
ended
unaudited
Half-year
ended
unaudited
Income before taxes
4,311
22,181
13,922
18,233
47,499
Reconciliation of income before taxes to cash flow arising from operating activities:
52,164
28,972
30,949
83,113
52,704
Depreciation and amortization, before effect of grants and subsidies
29,896
25,028
27,949
57,845
48,792
Amortization of investment grants and subsidies
-1,229
-624
-1,231
-2,461
-1,296
Interest income and expenses (net)
8,475
959
3,756
12,231
653
Loss/(gain) on the sale of plant, property, and equipment (net)
-55
-2,020
-53
-108
-3,771
Loss/(gain) on the change in fair value of derivatives and financial assets (net)
-4,160
0
0
-4,160
0
Other non-cash transactions (net)
19,237
5,629
528
19,765
8,327
Changes in working capital:
-25,537
7,487
-6,783
-32,320
6,688
Decrease/(increase) of trade receivables
-16,471
10,211
1,296
-15,175
18,463
Decrease/(increase) of other receivables and other assets
-6,646
12,244
6,562
-85
18,831
Decrease/(increase) of inventories
-6,896
-604
454
-6,442
-5,554
Decrease/(increase) of contract assets
2,992
-2,255
-1,781
1,211
305
(Decrease)/increase of trade payables
-1,047
-14,369
-4,151
-5,198
-14,575
(Decrease)/increase of other liabilities
2,532
2,260
-9,163
-6,631
-10,780
Income taxes (paid)/received
-337
-1,227
-896
-1,232
-2,668
Net cash from operating activities
30,602
57,413
37,192
67,794
104,224
Cash flow from investing activities:
Payments for property, plant, equipment and intangible assets
-53,726
-121,893
-101,731
-155,456
-226,873
Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired
0
-24,863
0
0
-1,634
Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment
65
2,020
53
118
3,811
Interest received
1,022
2,984
1,164
2,186
6,417
Net cash used in investing activities
-52,639
-141,752
-100,514
-153,153
-218,279
Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows con't
in thousands of USD
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Half-year
ended
unaudited
Half-year
ended
unaudited
Cash flow from (used in) financing activities:
Proceeds from loans and borrowings
21,668
42,601
28,902
50,571
92,901
Repayment of loans and borrowings
-17,469
-5,644
-21,081
-38,551
-99,757
Receipts of sale and leaseback arrangements
26,925
-5,147
3,095
30,020
26,469
Payments of lease installments
-9,131
-3,061
-4,146
-13,277
-4,230
Interest paid
-4,851
-4,574
-4,817
-9,668
-8,632
Cash flow from (used in) financing activities
17,142
24,175
1,953
19,095
6,751
Effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on cash balances
5,334
-1,250
2,771
8,105
-8,343
Increase/(decrease) of cash and cash equivalents
-4,895
-60,164
-61,368
-66,263
-107,304
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
157,240
351,468
215,837
215,837
405,701
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
157,678
290,054
157,240
157,678
290,054
*excluding impact from revenue recognized over time according to IFRS 15
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250731726132/en/
Contacts:
X-FAB Press Contact
Uta Steinbrecher
Investor Relations
X-FAB Silicon Foundries
+49-361-427-6489
uta.steinbrecher@xfab.com