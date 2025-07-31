Intermediate declaration by the Board of Directors

Highlights Q2 2025:

Revenue was USD 215.3 million, up 5% year-on-year (YoY) and up 5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ)

Excluding the impact from revenue recognized over time (IFRS 15), revenue was USD 218.3 million, well above the guided range of USD 200-210 million

Bookings at USD 207.2 million reflecting again a strong sequential increase of 19% QoQ

EBITDA at USD 51.6 million, up 7% YoY and up 4% QoQ

EBITDA margin of 24.0%; excluding IFRS 15 impact, EBITDA margin was 24.3%, compared to the guidance of 22.5-25.5%

EBIT was USD 21.7 million, down 6% YoY and up 2% QoQ

Outlook:

Q3 2025 revenue is expected to come in within a range of USD 215-225 million with an EBITDA margin in the range of 22.5% and 25.5%.

The guidance is based on an average exchange rate of 1.17 USD/Euro and does not take into account the impact of IFRS 15.

X-FAB upgrades its FY 2025 guidance, projecting annual revenue in the range of USD 840-870 million, with an anticipated EBITDA margin between 24% and 27%.

Revenue breakdown per quarter:

in millions of USD Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Q1 2025 Q2 2025 Q2 y-o-y growth Automotive 135.3 151.8 135.6 142.4 146.0 128.6 135.4 143.4 1% Industrial 53.7 54.3 52.6 34.4 31.5 36.1 39.3 47.2 37% Medical 17.0 16.4 14.5 13.2 12.1 16.5 13.8 15.1 14% Subtotal core business 206.1 222.5 202.6 190.1 189.6 181.2 188.6 205.7 8% 92.2% 92.8% 92.6% 93.7% 92.9% 92.1% 93.2% 94.2% CCC1 17.2 17.2 16.0 12.6 14.2 15.1 13.6 12.2 -4% Others 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.5 0.2 0.4 Revenue* 223.5 239.8 218.7 202.8 204.0 196.8 202.3 218.3 8% Impact from revenue recognized over time 10.4 -2.0 -2.6 2.3 2.4 -8.0 1.8 -3.0 Total revenue 233.8 237.7 216.2 205.1 206.4 188.8 204.1 215.3 5% 1Consumer, Communications Computer

in millions of USD Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Q1 2025 Q2 2025 Q2 y-o-y growth CMOS 180.5 188.4 168.3 166.2 175.0 170.8 173.4 185.1 11% Microsystems 24.4 27.9 24.1 25.1 21.6 20.2 22.9 25.3 1% Silicon carbide 18.6 23.5 26.3 11.6 7.4 5.8 6.0 7.9 -31% Revenue* 223.5 239.8 218.7 202.8 204.0 196.8 202.3 218.3 8% Impact from revenue recognized over time 10.4 -2.0 -2.6 2.3 2.4 -8.0 1.8 -3.0 Total revenue 233.8 237.7 216.2 205.1 206.4 188.8 204.1 215.3 5%

Business development

In the second quarter of 2025, X-FAB recorded revenues of USD 215.3 million, up 5% year-on-year and up 5% quarter-on-quarter. Excluding the impact from revenue recognized over time in the amount of USD -3.0 million, quarterly revenue was USD 218.3 million, which is well above the guidance of USD 200-210 million. Second quarter revenue in X-FAB's core markets automotive, industrial, and medical was at USD 205.7 million*, up 8% year-on-year and up 9% quarter-on-quarter, representing a share of 94%* of total revenue.

2025 is progressing more favorably than initially anticipated, and X-FAB upgrades its full-year revenue guidance to USD 840-870 million, up from the previous range of USD 820-870 million. Order intake has increased strongly for two consecutive quarters, with second-quarter bookings reaching USD 207.2 million, up 19% from the previous quarter.

As X-FAB's business is no longer constrained by capacity and factory cycle times have shortened, customers place orders later than usual and more frequently at short notice, resulting in a reduced visibility.

The backlog for the second quarter amounted to USD 412.9 million, compared to USD 386.7 million at the end of the previous quarter.

In the second quarter, automotive revenue totaled USD 143.4 million*, up 1% year-on-year and up 6% sequentially, mainly driven by EV-related applications. Industrial revenue came in at USD 47.2 million*, recording a strong growth of 37% year-on-year and 20% quarter-on-quarter. The highly fragmented industrial end-market is picking up again. X-FAB's industrial business also benefited from increased demand following the last-time-buy announcement for some of X-FAB's 150mm CMOS technologies, as well as from revenue generated by prototyping new customer projects. X-FAB's medical business recorded a quarterly revenue of USD 15.1 million*, up 14% year-on-year and up 9% quarter-on-quarter. Growth in the second quarter was mainly driven by medical-grade contactless temperature sensors.

In the second quarter, X-FAB reported a sequential increase in revenue across all technologies for the second consecutive quarter. The year-on-year revenue growth in the second quarter was primarily related to an 11%* rise in CMOS revenue. Microsystems revenue increased by 1%* compared to the previous year, while silicon carbide (SiC) revenue decreased by 31%* year-on-year.

The gradual recovery of X-FAB's SiC business is not fully reflected in the evolution of the top line. Sequentially, SiC revenue rose by 32%*, while the number of SiC wafers produced grew by more than 60% quarter-on-quarter. This is due to the greater proportion of SiC raw wafers being supplied to X-FAB by its customers, which results in lower total billing since there is less pass-through for substrates sourced directly by X-FAB. During the first half of 2025, X-FAB started production of more SiC wafers in its factory in Texas than it did throughout all of 2024, primarily due to demand from data center applications.

Quarterly prototyping revenue was USD 21.0 million*, down 1% year-on-year and up 30% quarter-on-quarter. The achievement of key milestones in customer-specific microsystems projects has significantly contributed to the strong increase compared to the previous quarter.

Prototyping and production revenue* per quarter and end market:

in millions of USD Revenue Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Q1 2025 Q2 2025 Automotive Prototyping 7.6 9.3 8.9 4.7 5.1 Production 134.8 136.7 119.7 130.8 138.2 Industrial Prototyping 8.9 8.2 9.6 8.8 12.1 Production 25.5 23.3 26.5 30.5 35.2 Medical Prototyping 2.0 3.0 2.3 1.5 1.8 Production 11.2 9.1 14.2 12.3 13.2 CCC Prototyping 2.5 3.0 2.6 1.1 1.7 Production 10.2 11.3 12.6 12.5 10.5

Operations update

The end of the second quarter marks the completion of X-FAB's three-year program to expand manufacturing capacities across the Group. Main focus in the first half of the year was on equipping the new clean room in Kuching, Malaysia. All equipment has been delivered and is at different stages of installation and qualification. A number of tools and machines have successfully completed qualification, allowing for a phased ramp-up of X-FAB's 180nm CMOS production from the third quarter onward. The expansion provides sufficient capacity to serve current and future customer demand for this popular technology, which is key to supporting X-FAB's CMOS and microsystems business going forward.

Capital expenditures in the second quarter amounted to USD 53.7 million, reflecting a 47% decline from the previous quarter. For the first half of 2025, capital expenditures totaled USD 155.5 million, coming in slightly lower than expected due to the deferral of some expenditures to the second half of the year. The full-year capital expenditure projection remains unchanged at USD 250 million.

Financial update

Second quarter EBITDA was USD 51.6 million with an EBITDA margin of 24.0%. Excluding the impact from revenues recognized over time, the EBITDA margin for the second quarter would have been 24.3%, within the guided range of 22.5-25.5%.

Profitability remains unaffected by exchange rate fluctuations as X-FAB's business is naturally hedged. At a constant USD/Euro exchange rate of 1.08 as experienced in the previous year's quarter, the EBITDA margin would have been at the same level.

For the financial result in the second quarter X-FAB recorded a loss of USD 17.4 million, which includes an unrealized foreign exchange effect totaling USD -17.2 million (non-cash), primarily related to the reevaluation of Euro-denominated debt.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the second quarter amounted to USD 157.7 million, nearly unchanged from the previous quarter.

Management comments

Rudi De Winter, CEO of X-FAB Group, said: "We are presenting a solid set of results for the second quarter and expect this positive trend to continue in the second half of the year. I am particularly pleased about the above-average order intake for our microsystems business. It stands for highly complex applications that help to save lives in the medical sector or by improving road safety. With the completion of our capacity expansion program, we are ideally positioned to grow profitably together with our customers. Sufficient capacity is now available for our most popular technologies, suited to address the megatrends of our time, such as the electrification of everything. This will generate high demand in the long term despite a currently reduced visibility."

Procedures of the independent auditor

The statutory auditor, KPMG Bedrijfsrevisoren Réviseurs d'Entreprises BV/SRL, represented by Herwig Carmans, has confirmed that the review procedures, which have been substantially completed, have not revealed any material misstatement in the accounting information included in this press release as of and for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

X-FAB Quarterly Conference Call

X-FAB's second quarter results will be discussed in a live conference call/audiocast on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 6.30 p.m. CEST. The conference call will be in English.

Financial calendar

September 2, 2025 Publication of Half-Year Report 2025 September 9, 2025 X-FAB Investor Day 2025 October 30, 2025 Publication of Q3 2025 results

About X-FAB

X-FAB is a global foundry group providing a comprehensive set of specialty technologies and design IP to enable its customers to develop world-leading semiconductor products that are manufactured at X-FAB's six wafer fabs located in Malaysia, Germany, France, and the United States. With its expertise in analog/mixed-signal technologies, microsystems/MEMS and silicon carbide (SiC), X-FAB is the development and manufacturing partner for its customers, primarily serving the automotive, industrial and medical end markets. X-FAB has approximately 4,500 employees and has been listed on Euronext Paris since April 2017 (XFAB). For more information, please visit www.xfab.com.

Condensed consolidated statement of profit and loss

in thousands of USD Quarter ended

30 Jun 2025 unaudited Quarter ended

30 Jun 2024 unaudited Quarter ended

31 Mar 2025 unaudited Half-year ended

30 Jun 2025 unaudited Half-year ended

30 Jun 2024 unaudited Revenue* 218,275 202,847 202,332 420,607 421,559 Impact from revenue recognized over time -2,992 2,255 1,781 -1,211 -305 Total revenue 215,283 205,102 204,113 419,396 421,254 Revenues in USD in 56 58 58 57 60 Revenues in EUR in 44 42 42 43 40 Cost of sales -165,350 -160,236 -159,476 -324,826 -326,022 Gross profit 49,933 44,866 44,636 94,570 95,232 Gross profit margin in % 23.2 21.9 21.9 22.5 22.6 Research and development expenses -13,458 -11,387 -10,992 -24,450 -22,494 Selling expenses -2,407 -2,142 -2,248 -4,655 -4,679 General and administrative expenses -13,393 -11,660 -11,397 -24,791 -24,471 Rental income and expenses from investment properties 785 394 776 1,561 1,828 Other income and other expenses 232 2,755 337 569 4,603 Operating profit 21,693 22,825 21,112 42,805 50,019 Finance income 19,612 6,775 6,494 26,106 12,552 Finance costs -36,994 -7,419 -13,684 -50,679 -15,072 Financial result -17,382 -644 -7,190 -24,573 -2,519 Profit before tax 4,311 22,181 13,922 18,232 47,499 Income tax -4,702 -2,359 -1,720 -6,422 -4,619 Profit for the period -392 19,822 12,202 11,811 42,881 Operating profit (EBIT) 21,693 22,825 21,112 42,805 50,019 Depreciation 29,896 25,028 27,949 57,845 48,792 EBITDA 51,589 47,853 49,061 100,650 98,811 EBITDA margin in % 24.0 23.3 24.0 24.0 23.5 Earnings per share 0.00 0.15 0.09 0.09 0.33 Weighted average number of shares 130,631,921 130,631,921 130,631,921 130,631,921 130,631,921 EUR/USD average exchange rate 1.13337 1.07667 1.05149 1.09279 1.08145 EUR/USD exchange rate on reporting date 1.17040 1.07050 1.07970 1.17040 1.07050

Amounts in the financial tables provided in this press release are rounded to the nearest thousand except when otherwise indicated, rounding differences may occur. *excluding impact from revenue recognized over time in accordance with IFRS 15

Condensed consolidated statement of financial position

in thousands of USD Quarter ended 30 Jun 2025 unaudited Quarter ended 30 Jun 2024 unaudited Year ended 31 Dec 2024 audited ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant, and equipment 1,224,295 879,363 1,144,620 Investment properties 7,159 7,608 7,412 Intangible assets 6,268 5,986 6,319 Other non-current assets 33 50 42 Deferred tax assets 64,380 83,173 66,725 Total non-current assets 1,302,136 976,180 1,225,118 Current assets Inventories 288,207 277,587 281,765 Contract assets 16,880 23,706 18,092 Trade and other receivables 111,612 108,980 96,648 Other assets 73,470 46,918 69,253 Cash and cash equivalents 157,678 290,054 215,837 Total current assets 647,848 747,245 681,595 TOTAL ASSETS 1,949,984 1,723,425 1,906,713 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Share capital 432,745 432,745 432,745 Share premium 348,709 348,709 348,709 Retained earnings 253,776 223,604 241,648 Cumulative translation adjustment 656 -636 462 Treasury shares -770 -770 -770 Total equity 1,035,116 1,003,653 1,022,794 Non-current liabilities Non-current loans and borrowings 418,230 244,604 369,616 Other non-current liabilities and provisions 2,725 4,652 4,257 Total non-current liabilities 420,955 249,256 373,873 Current liabilities Trade payables 41,780 55,103 67,658 Current loans and borrowings 54,041 26,272 44,517 Other current liabilities and provisions 398,093 389,140 397,872 Total current liabilities 493,914 470,516 510,046 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 1,949,984 1,723,425 1,906,713

Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows

in thousands of USD Quarter ended

30 Jun 2025 unaudited Quarter ended

30 Jun 2024 unaudited Quarter ended

31 Mar 2025 unaudited Half-year ended

30 Jun 2025 unaudited Half-year ended

30 Jun 2024 unaudited Income before taxes 4,311 22,181 13,922 18,233 47,499 Reconciliation of income before taxes to cash flow arising from operating activities: 52,164 28,972 30,949 83,113 52,704 Depreciation and amortization, before effect of grants and subsidies 29,896 25,028 27,949 57,845 48,792 Amortization of investment grants and subsidies -1,229 -624 -1,231 -2,461 -1,296 Interest income and expenses (net) 8,475 959 3,756 12,231 653 Loss/(gain) on the sale of plant, property, and equipment (net) -55 -2,020 -53 -108 -3,771 Loss/(gain) on the change in fair value of derivatives and financial assets (net) -4,160 0 0 -4,160 0 Other non-cash transactions (net) 19,237 5,629 528 19,765 8,327 Changes in working capital: -25,537 7,487 -6,783 -32,320 6,688 Decrease/(increase) of trade receivables -16,471 10,211 1,296 -15,175 18,463 Decrease/(increase) of other receivables and other assets -6,646 12,244 6,562 -85 18,831 Decrease/(increase) of inventories -6,896 -604 454 -6,442 -5,554 Decrease/(increase) of contract assets 2,992 -2,255 -1,781 1,211 305 (Decrease)/increase of trade payables -1,047 -14,369 -4,151 -5,198 -14,575 (Decrease)/increase of other liabilities 2,532 2,260 -9,163 -6,631 -10,780 Income taxes (paid)/received -337 -1,227 -896 -1,232 -2,668 Net cash from operating activities 30,602 57,413 37,192 67,794 104,224 Cash flow from investing activities: Payments for property, plant, equipment and intangible assets -53,726 -121,893 -101,731 -155,456 -226,873 Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired 0 -24,863 0 0 -1,634 Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 65 2,020 53 118 3,811 Interest received 1,022 2,984 1,164 2,186 6,417 Net cash used in investing activities -52,639 -141,752 -100,514 -153,153 -218,279

Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows con't

in thousands of USD Quarter ended

30 Jun 2025 unaudited Quarter ended

30 Jun 2024 unaudited Quarter ended

31 Mar 2025 unaudited Half-year ended

30 Jun 2025 unaudited Half-year ended

30 Jun 2024 unaudited Cash flow from (used in) financing activities: Proceeds from loans and borrowings 21,668 42,601 28,902 50,571 92,901 Repayment of loans and borrowings -17,469 -5,644 -21,081 -38,551 -99,757 Receipts of sale and leaseback arrangements 26,925 -5,147 3,095 30,020 26,469 Payments of lease installments -9,131 -3,061 -4,146 -13,277 -4,230 Interest paid -4,851 -4,574 -4,817 -9,668 -8,632 Cash flow from (used in) financing activities 17,142 24,175 1,953 19,095 6,751 Effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on cash balances 5,334 -1,250 2,771 8,105 -8,343 Increase/(decrease) of cash and cash equivalents -4,895 -60,164 -61,368 -66,263 -107,304 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 157,240 351,468 215,837 215,837 405,701 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 157,678 290,054 157,240 157,678 290,054

*excluding impact from revenue recognized over time according to IFRS 15

