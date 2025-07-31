Pila Pharma AB: PILA PHARMA announces updated dates for last day of trading with paid subscribed units and first day of trading in new shares

PILA PHARMA AB (publ) ("PILA PHARMA" or the "Company") announces that the last day of trading in paid subscribed units (Sw. BTU) in connection with the Company's rights issue of units which the Board of Directors resolved on 19 June 2025, with the authorization from the annual general meeting held 29 April 2025 (the "Rights Issue"), is expected to be on 5 August 2025. The new shares subscribed for with and without the support of unit rights are expected to be traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market as from 11 August 2025.

Time plan

Last day in trading in paid subscribed unit (BTU) 5 August 2025 Expected first day of trading in shares 11 August 2025 Subscription period for warrants of series TO2 5 February 2026 - 15 February 2026

For more information:

Gustav H. Gram, CEO

ghg@pilapharma.com

Pila Pharma's share ticker PILA is subject to trade on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Sweden with Aqurat Fondkommission AB as Certified Adviser.

Contact: M: ca@aqurat.se, T: +46 (0)8 684 05 800.

The information was submitted, through the agency of the contact person above, for publication on 31 July 2025, 15:30 CEST.

About PILA PHARMA AB (Publ)

PILA PHARMA is a Swedish biotech company based in Malmö, Sweden. The aim of the company is to develop TRPV1 antagonists as a novel treatment of obesity and type 2 diabetes.

The Company owns a TRPV1 asset with data and chemical entities including the development candidate XEN-D0501. Further, the Company owns use-patents covering the use of TRPV1-antagonists as treatment of obesity and diabetes and intends to submit further patents regarding the synthesis, formulation, or use of XEN-D0501 or back-up compounds. In July 2022, the Company was awarded orphan drug designation ("Orphan drug designation") for XEN-D0501 as a treatment for erythromelalgia.

About XEN-D0501 and TRPV1 antagonists

XEN-D0501 is a selective, synthetic potent small molecule TRPV1 antagonist that was in-licensed in 2016. TRPV1 antagonists that down-regulate neurogenic inflammation, has demonstrated applications across pain and inflammatory diseases and potentially plays a role in obesity and diabetes. TRPV1 antagonists have been shown to prevent glucose intolerance and body weight gain in spontaneously obese pre-diabetic rats. These results pointed to a new and previously undiscovered role of TRPV1 in regulating both blood glucose and body weight. Prior to in-licensing, XEN-D0501 had been found to have a good safety profile in (non-diabetic) trial participants. PILA PHARMA has to date completed two phase 2a clinical trials (PP-CT01 and PP-CT02), that both demonstrated that XEN-D0501 is well tolerated by people living with obesity and type 2 diabetes. Further, PP-CT02, demonstrated that XEN-D0501 (administered as 4 mg bi-daily for 28 days) - with statistical significance versus placebo - enhanced the endogenous insulin response to oral glucose.

Furthermore, ANP, a heart failure biomarker, was highly statistically significantly reduced. During 2023 we could report a very good tolerability of XEN-D0501 following 13 weeks administration of very high doses in 2 animal species, and XEN-D0501 can thus progress into longer clinical trials.

Currently, the next clinical phase 2a trial, PP-CT03, is being prepared. The objective of the study is to identify the maximal tolerable dose of XEN-D0501 in people living with obesity and type 2 diabetes and to evaluate the safety profile following 3 months chronic treatment. In addition to the safety assessment, PP-CT03 will also include sufficient participants that should allow for efficacy readouts on reduction of body weight.

About Diabetes and Obesity

Obesity is an even larger pandemic with estimates of more than 1 billion people suffering from it in 2025. It is most often preceding the development of type 2 diabetes and is a serious risk-factor for not only developing type 2 diabetes but also co-morbidities resulting in "whole body dysfunction" and subsequent development of several diseases. The accumulated effect is a year-long reduction in quality of life for obese people with or without diabetes. Obesity leads to an increased risk of developing cardiovascular disease that eventually results in premature death and shortening of life duration. Recent advances by "Big Pharma" in the development of effective anti-obesity drugs, has proven that pharmacological weight management is possible and leads to obvious quality-of-life and longevity benefits for people living with obesity. Even long-term, public health costs are expected to be reduced if the clinically negative effects of the obesity pandemic are limited. This has sparked a general interest in future potential oral treatments that can meet the accessibility criteria needed to stimulate growing demand, and several acquisitions have been done in the obesity segment recently.

Diabetes is a similar spanning pandemic with strong ties to obesity, and with a staggering estimated prevalence of more than 828 million people living with diabetes corresponding to approximately 8-10% of the global adult population. Among these, its estimated that more than approximately 90 % of all diabetics suffer from type-2 diabetes, whilst approximately less than 10% suffers from type-1 diabetes. Despite recent therapeutic advances, large and growing unmet needs exist both from efficacy, safety, and accessibility standpoints.

About Erythromelalgia

Erythromelalgia is a rare disease where neurogenic inflammation plays a role in the development of symptoms. The disease can cause near-constant or episodic pain (ranging from mild tingling to severe burning sensations), and redness to extremities. It most commonly affects the feet but may also occur in the hands, face, or other parts of the body with both nerves and blood vessels involved. Symptoms are frequently managed through avoidance of pain triggers. The disorder can be extremely debilitating, with a significant negative impact on quality of life and with potential to impact mortality rates among young people and the suicide rates among adults. Pila Pharma aims to conduct a small proof of concept study in persons with erythromelalgia to demonstrate an effect of XEN-D0501 on reducing perceived pain during "flare ups". There are no current treatments available to patients.

PILA PHARMA has made a draft clinical development plan for this project and it is available for out-licensing.

About Abdominal Aorta Aneurism

Abdominal Aorta Aneurism is a cardiovascular disease with 'balooning' of the lower part of the main artery of the body, aorta. The cause is unknown, but risk factors are atherosclerosis, high blood pressure, cardiovascular inflammation and infection as well as trauma. It affects millions of people globally and accounts for the death of 1% of men over the age of 65. It develops gradually over several years up to a dilatation of more than 3mm in diameter when surgery to insert a stent to prevent rupture is then the only treatment option, which is both expensive and with possibility for complications. Currently no preventive treatment is available. In November 2023 a research collaboration was entered with Uppsala University. In December 2024, PILA PHARMAs TRPV1 antagonist, XEN-D0501, was shown to significantly reduce abdominal aorta aneurysm growth in mice, establishing preclinical proof-of-concept. The project should be able to progress to proof of concept clinical trials and it is available for out-licensing.

