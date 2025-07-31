Anzeige
Der KI-Energiekollaps: Uran auf kritischem Kurs - und Foremost Clean Energy entflammt den Markt
WKN: 904647 | ISIN: GB0000066554 | Ticker-Symbol: 0KJ
PR Newswire
31.07.2025 17:54 Uhr
123 Leser
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 31

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Total Voting Rights

As at 31 July 2025, the issued share capital of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc consisted of 81,391,105 ordinary shares of 1 pence, with voting rights attached. No shares are held in treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interests in, or a change to their interest in, Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

END


© 2025 PR Newswire
