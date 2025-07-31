EQS Voting Rights Announcement: ProCredit Holding AG

ProCredit Holding AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



31.07.2025 / 18:01 CET/CEST

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: ProCredit Holding AG Street: Rohmerplatz 33-37 Postal code: 60486 City: Frankfurt am Main

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900LIN8L1K9MLTR09

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: TIAA Board of Governors

City of registered office, country: New York, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 18 Jul 2025

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 4.85 % 0.00 % 4.85 % 58898492 Previous notification 9.44 % 0.00 % 9.44 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0006223407 0 2856000 0.00 % 4.85 % Total 2856000 4.85 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) -TIAA Board of Governors % % % -Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America 4.85 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Please note that the legal entity subject to this notification obligation is the same legal entity subject by the previous notification (see section 6 above) as only a change of the company's name took place, i.e. from "TIAA Board of Overseers" to "TIAA Board of Governors".

Date

31 Jul 2025





