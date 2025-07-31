Press release

July 31, 2025 - N° 12

SCOR announces the availability of its 2025 Interim Financial Report

SCOR ("SCOR" or the "Company") announces the availability and the filing with the French Autorité des marchés financiers of its Interim Financial Report for the period ended June 30, 2025.

The 2025 Interim Financial Report is available in the "Regulated Information" section of the Company's website at www.scor.com.

Hard copies of the 2025 Interim Financial Report are also available at SCOR's headquarters, located at the following address:

SCOR SE

5, avenue Kléber

75795 Paris Cedex 16

France





SCOR, a leading global reinsurer









As a leading global reinsurer, SCOR offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of reinsurance and insurance solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying "The Art & Science of Risk," SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.









The Group generated premiums of EUR 20.1 billion in 2024 and serves clients in more than 150 countries from its 37 offices worldwide.









For more information, visit: www.scor.com (http://www.scor.com/en/)





Media Relations

Alexandre Garcia

media@scor.com (mailto:media@scor.com)









Investor Relations

Thomas Fossard

InvestorRelations@scor.com (mailto:InvestorRelations@scor.com)









General

Figures presented throughout the 2025 Interim Financial Report may not add up precisely to the totals in the tables and text. Percentages and percent changes are calculated on complete figures (including decimals); therefore, the 2025 Interim Financial Report might contain immaterial differences in sums and percentages due to rounding. Unless otherwise specified, the sources for the business ranking and market positions are internal.

The 2025 Interim Financial Report does not constitute an offer to sell or exchange, or a solicitation of an offer to buy SCOR securities in any jurisdiction.

Forward-looking statements

The 2025 Interim Financial Report includes forward-looking statements, assumptions, and information about SCOR's financial condition, results, business, strategy, plans and objectives, including in relation to SCOR's current or future projects.

These statements may be identified by the use of the future tense or conditional mode, or terms such as "estimate", "believe", "anticipate", "aim", "expect", "have the objective", "intend to", "plan", "result in", "should", and other similar expressions.

It should be noted that the achievement of these objectives, forward-looking statements, assumptions and information is dependent on circumstances and facts that may or may not arise in the future.

No guarantee can be given regarding the achievement of these forward-looking statements, assumptions and information. These forward-looking statements, assumptions and information are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements, assumptions and information (including on objectives) may be impacted by known or unknown risks, identified or unidentified uncertainties and other factors that may significantly impact the future results, performance and accomplishments planned or expected by SCOR.

In particular, it should be noted that the full impact of the economic, financial and geopolitical risks on SCOR's business and results cannot be precisely assessed.

Accordingly, all assessments, assumptions, and figures presented in the 2025 Interim Financial Report should be considered as estimates based on evolving analyses, and encompass a wide range of theoretical hypotheses, which are highly evolutive.

Information regarding risks and uncertainties that may affect SCOR's business is set forth in the 2024 Universal Registration Document filed on March 20, 2025, under number n°D.25-0124 with the French Autorité des marchés financiersand on the AMF's website www.amf-france.org.

In addition, such forward-looking statements, assumptions and information are not "profit forecasts" within the meaning of Article 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/980.

SCOR does not undertake and has no obligation or intention to complete, update, revise or change these forward-looking statements, assumptions and information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Financial information

The Group's financial information contained in the 2025 Interim Financial Report is prepared on the basis of IFRS and interpretations issued and approved by the European Union.

Unless otherwise specified, prior-year balance sheet, income statement items and ratios have not been reclassified.

The calculation of financial ratios.

The financial results for the first half of 2025 included in the 2025 Interim Financial Report have been subject to a limited review by SCOR's statutory auditors. Unless otherwise specified, all figures are presented in Euros.

Any financial data or figures for a period subsequent to June 30, 2025 are not to be construed as a forecast of the expected financials for these periods.

Attachment