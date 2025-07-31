Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2025) - FEC RESOURCES INC. (OTC Pink: FECOF) ("FEC" or the "Company") is pleased to report that PXP Energy Corporation ("PXP") agreed to convert its outstanding loan of $1,011,155.88 plus accrued interest to July 31, 2025 of $146,604.90 into shares of FEC at $0.0088 per FEC share. 131,563,725 common shares of FEC were issued to settle a total of $1,157,760.78 in debt.
